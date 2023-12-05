L.O.L. Surprise!™ Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hello Kitty® with a Limited-Edition Collection of Tot Dolls

Available for a Limited Time Only, L.O.L. Surprise! Tots Honor the Internationally Renowned and Beloved Character from Global Lifestyle Brand Sanrio

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, and creator of sensation L.O.L. Surprise!™, announced today its collaboration with global lifestyle brand Sanrio® to honor the internationally known and beloved character Hello Kitty® in celebration of her 50thanniversary in 2024. The newly released L.O.L. Surprise!™ Loves Hello Kitty® Limited-Edition Collection features two L.O.L. Surprise! tots styled in their cutest Hello Kitty-inspired outfits and packaged in a brand-new Hello Kitty shaped ball, complete with her ears and a 50th anniversary bow. The new line is perfect for kids, collectors, and those who love Hello Kitty and L.O.L. Surprise! alike.

“L.O.L. Surprise! is proud to partner with Hello Kitty in celebration of this momentous anniversary, bringing together two iconic brands that share a common message to children and adults around the world,” said Isaac Larian, Founder & CEO, MGA Entertainment. “The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Hello Kitty Collection is the perfect way to celebrate both beloved brands.”

The special limited-edition L.O.L. Surprise! tots feature supercute Hello Kitty-themed fashions and accessories in a pastel color scheme chosen by Sanrio especially for her 50th anniversary. The tots – Crystal Cutie and Miss Pearly – include seven surprises to unbox including an outfit, shoes, two accessories, a purse and a sticker. Each makes a perfect addition to an L.O.L. Surprise! or Hello Kitty collection.

“For five decades, Hello Kitty has inspired generations, and her message of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity transcends cultures and continues to resonate with fans of all ages,” said Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer of Sanrio, Inc. “In celebration of Hello Kitty’s milestone year, the new special edition L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are a symbol of friendship, creativity, and self-expression, and we hope they inspire kids across the globe to be themselves and embrace their individuality.”

Hello Kitty’s core message of friendship also is an integral part of the L.O.L. Surprise! brand and has been since it launched and exploded globally more than eight years ago. This celebratory collection joins the growing portfolio of new releases from L.O.L. Surprise! that are aimed at engaging both kids and kidults.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Hello Kitty Limited-Edition Collection is available now at Walmart, Target, Amazon and lolsurprise.com in the U.S and at major retailers globally.

About L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Brand

In its more than eight years, the L.O.L. Surprise! brand has embodied hundreds of unique characters that express different trends, styles, and personalities in genuine, cute, and surprising ways. The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves brand combines all of this with globally recognized and beloved brands to create a whole new way to collect and play. The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Hello Kitty Limited-Edition Collection joins the recently announced L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Haribo Collection and the L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Crayola collection, as well as the highly popular L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets collection, all aimed at engaging both kids and kidults through high-level licensing partnerships with global, best-in-class partners.

To stay up to date with the latest news and content, visit the official website lolsurprise.com and social media platforms: Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Threads, Instagram and Facebook.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

