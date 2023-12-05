India's DGTR reveals details on trade investigation Vietnamese steel

VIETNAM, December 5 -

HÀ NỘI — In a recent development, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in India has revealed details about its investigation into the sunset review of countervailing duties imposed on stainless steel welded pipes originating from Việt Nam and China.

According to information received by the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, the DGTR has issued an investigation questionnaire for the sunset review of countervailing duties on stainless steel welded pipes from the above-mentioned countries.

The reviewed stainless steel welded pipes fall under HS codes: 7306 40 00, 7306 61 00, 7306 69 00, 7304 11 10, 7304 11 90, 7304 41 00, 7304 51 10, 7304 90 00, with the scope of the products under review extending beyond these HS codes.

In adherence to Indian regulations, a sunset review is mandated after five years of enforcement. This review, prompted by the domestic industry's representatives, aims to evaluate the necessity of continuing with trade defence measures. It also explores the potential recurrence of subsidisation or harm to the domestic industry if these measures are terminated.

The DGTR initiated the investigation on September 30, 2023. The official date of dispatching the investigation questionnaire to manufacturers, exporters, and relevant parties was November 28, 2023.

Stakeholders involved are urged to submit their perspectives on the complainant's security interests within seven days of the DGTR officially sending the investigation questionnaire.

Comments on the application, the scope of investigated goods, and proposals for the Product Control Number (PCN) should be submitted within 15 days. Responses to the investigation questions and pertinent information are expected within 30 days from the official date of the investigation questionnaire dispatch by the DGTR. — VNS