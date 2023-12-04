Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Recent PISA Data

Today, the results of 2022 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) were released, which showed the U.S. world ranking improving in science, math, and reading. Below is a statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the results: "Here's the bottom line: At an extremely tough time in education, the United States moved up in the world rankings in reading, math, and science – all three categories PISA measures – while, unfortunately, many other countries saw declines.

"Today's results are further proof that President Biden's bold investments, backed by tireless efforts at the Department of Education to support student success and academic recovery, kept the United States in the game.

"If President Biden hadn't fought for the single largest investment in education in our nation's history – and delivered it in the form of the American Rescue Plan – we'd be in the same boat as other countries, who didn't make those investments, and saw their rankings fall.

"President Biden believes that investing in public education is investing in the nation's future.

"These results also show that we can't be satisfied with the status quo in education. There's much work to be done – and we need all hands on deck to accelerate academic success."

Secretary Cardona recently spoke to reporters about the latest results. His full remarks can be found here.