Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,512 in the last 365 days.

‘EU Human Rights in Film Award’ honours filmmakers at Tbilisi International Film Festival

In the closing ceremony of the Tbilisi International Film Festival, the EU Delegation to Georgia awarded the ‘EU Human Rights in Film Award 2023’ to two films. EU Ambassador Pawel Herczynski presented the awards to the winners at the Amirani Cinema, marking the fifth consecutive year of this award at the festival.

For the first time, this year’s award celebrated achievements in two distinct categories: documentary and fiction. The documentary award was presented to Smiling Georgia, directed by Luka Beradze. Endless Borders by Abbas Amini won in the fiction category.

“At the time when Georgia and Europe are closer than ever, promoting the Georgian cinematographic industry and the unique culture of Georgia is of great importance for the European Union,” Ambassador Pawel Herczynski said.

It has become a regular practice for the EU Delegation to Georgia to support the Human Rights in Film Award, established on the occasion of Human Rights Day, which is marked on 10 December.

The Prometheus Centre for Cinematographic Art has been organising the Tbilisi International Film Festival since 2000, with the aim of presenting outstanding new foreign and Georgian films.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

‘EU Human Rights in Film Award’ honours filmmakers at Tbilisi International Film Festival

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more