Base Carbon to Present at Water Tower Research’s Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference on December 7

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (NEO: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) (“Base Carbon”, or the “Company”), a financier of emission reduction, removal, and related climate action projects, today announced that Michael Costa, CEO, will present live at the Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference, presented by Water Tower Research at OTC Markets Group offices, on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The presentations will also be streamed live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.



DATE: December 7, 2023

TIME: 3:40 PM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/46Sd9Rp

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency.

Company Highlights

Revenue generating upstream carbon focused investment platform.

Diversified portfolio of high-quality voluntary carbon market projects, including: Household device project in Vietnam which is currently revenue generating from sales to project offtaker; Cookstove project in Rwanda with initial issuance expected in Q1 2024; and Nature-based reforestation (ARR) carbon removal project with initial issuance expected in 2025.

Redeploying retained earnings into the next vintage of high-quality carbon projects.

Experienced management team in carbon, project finance and portfolio management.

For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.



About Water Tower Research, LLC

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that is the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Media and Investor Inquiries

Base Carbon Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 647 952 3979

E-mail: investorrelations@basecarbon.com

Media Inquiries

E-mail: media@basecarbon.com

https://twitter.com/BaseCarbonInc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/base-carbon/mycompany/

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



Water Tower Research

Tim Regan

Head of Business Development

(978) 505-2478

conferences@watertowerresearch.com



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the focus of Base Carbon’s business and financial results, including the expected issuance of carbon credits generated by the projects (including the timing thereof) and the development of the innovative carbon financing structure. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” or variations of such words and similar expressions or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance, results, or achievements.

In respect of the Rwanda cookstove project, certain factors and assumptions that influence the timing and number of expected carbon credits include, among other things: (i) distributed cookstoves perform to specification when used and participating households use the devices as contemplated by project estimates, (ii) the Company’s in-country project partner, being the DelAgua Group, perform their obligations in connection with the development and operation of the project, (iii) the completion and submission to Verra of the initial monitoring report prepared by the project validation and verification body (“VVB”) occurs in the first quarter of 2024, (iv) the initial acceptance of the verification by Verra of the performance of the project set out in the VVB monitoring report occurs in the first quarter of 2024, and (v) there is no change in the methodology used to measure the greenhouse gases reductions from such the project which results in less carbon credits being issued.

In respect of the India ARR project, certain factors that influence the commercial success of the project include, among other things: (i) the Company’s expertise with respect to the evaluation, planning and negotiation of the project, (ii) the conduct of the Project counterparties, including cooperation with local small-land owners, (iii) project costs and carbon credit market prices, (iv) ongoing project monitoring and issuance of carbon credits by Verra, (v) changes to laws and regulation in the Republic of India, and (vi) extreme weather event and natural disasters.

In respect of the India ARR project, certain assumptions that influence the commercial success of the project include, among other things: (i) the development the project remains in line with anticipated timelines and costs, (ii) project counterparties, including VNV, its subcontractor and local small-land owners, preform their contractual and/or standard operating procedures, (iii) the successful planting and survival of trees, (iv) the growth rates of trees are consistent with the expectations under the project which is then reflected by monitor reports accepted by Verra, and (v) the Company has sufficient funds on hand to make carbon credit purchase price payments.

Although management believes that the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it involves assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements made herein are subject to a variety of risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Specific reference is made to the management discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and the most recent Annual Information Form on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (and available on www.sedarplus.ca) for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the Company’s ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Should one or more of the risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual events or results may vary materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.