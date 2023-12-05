Healis Therapeutics selected to speak on opening day of 2024 Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healis Therapeutics is pleased to announce that it has been competitively selected to present at the Biotech Showcase taking place January 8-10, 2024 in San Francisco. The conference is being held in parallel to the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference.

At the conference, Healis Co-Founders Sebastian De Beurs and Dr. Eric Finzi will be presenting on the company's neurotherapeutics pipeline and clinical development.



"We are thrilled to be selected to speak on Monday, January 8th, the opening day of Biotech Showcase 2024" said De Beurs. Healis is inviting a select group of investors and industry leaders to attend the showcase, which will include a major milestone update ahead of the greater public announcement expected in January 2024.



“We continue to observe significant unmet need in both the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative patient population” said Dr. Finzi. “It is our privilege and excitement to be at the forefront of this field of research that could impact over 50 million Americans.”



About Healis

Healis Therapeutics is a neurotherapeutics company advancing the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease. For more information about Healis Therapeutics, please visit our website at www.healisthera.com



Note that while both events occur during the same week in San Francisco, the Biotech Showcase is not affiliated with the JPM Conference.

Media Contact:

Healis Therapeutics, Inc

info@healisthera.com