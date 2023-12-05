Aspargo Laboratories Inc. Announces Completion of Dosing of All Subjects in Sildenafil Oral Suspension Bioavailability Study and Initiation of Dosing in Companion Food-Effect Study

Dosing complete for 53 subjects in Sildenafil Oral Suspension Bioavailability Study

Initiated dosing in 38 subjects in Sildenafil Oral Suspension Food-Effect Study

Top-line data from both studies expected in February 2024



ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspargo Laboratories, Inc. (“Aspargo” or the “Company”), a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing innovative formulations of leading tablet medications, announced today the completion of dosing of all 53 subjects in two cohorts in the Company’s comparative bioavailability study, comparing Sildenafil Oral Suspension (ASP-001) to Viagra®. The open label, single center, single dose, two-way crossover comparative bioavailability study in healthy subjects, entitled, “A Phase 1 Pharmacokinetic/Bioequivalence Study of 100 mg of ASP-001 (Oral Liquid Suspension of Sildenafil-Spray) versus 100 mg of Viagra® (Sildenafil) Film-Coated Tablets under Fasted Conditions in Healthy Adult Male Subjects”, is assessing the rate and extent of absorption of ASP-001 (Sildenafil Oral Suspension) compared to Viagra® tablets for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (“ED”).

In addition, today the Company announced the initiation of dosing of 38 subjects in two cohorts in the Company’s food effect study, comparing the amount of active drug in plasma after administration of a single oral dose of Sildenafil Oral Suspension (ASP-001) under fasting and fed (following a meal) conditions. The open label, single center, single dose, two-way crossover study in healthy subjects, entitled, “A Phase 1 Food-Effect Study of 100 mg of ASP-001 (Oral Liquid Suspension of Sildenafil-Spray) Under Fed Versus 100 mg of ASP-001 (Oral Liquid Suspension of Sildenafil-Spray) Under Fasted Conditions in Healthy Adult Male Subjects”, is assessing any food effects and the rate and extent of absorption of Sildenafil Oral Suspension when administered under fed and fasted conditions.

“We are thrilled about the progress we have made in our clinical trials for Sildenafil Oral Suspension,” said Michael Demurjian, CEO and Chairman of Aspargo Laboratories Inc. “Our goal is to provide patients suffering from ED with a paradigm shifting dosing technique to facilitate positive therapeutic outcomes, and these milestones bring us one step closer to achieving that goal. We look forward to providing top-line data from both studies in early 2024.”

Sildenafil Oral Suspension is an oral liquid suspension of sildenafil citrate administered via a metered-dose pump that dispenses 12.5 mg of sildenafil per actuation. Aspargo uses a metered-dose container that delivers the precise amount of sildenafil citrate per actuation based on patient need. The discreet and easy-to-carry oral formulation allows the user to customize dosing, with physician direction, and avoid pill splitting or crushing common with the traditional tablet medication.

ED is characterized by the persistent difficulty achieving and maintaining an erection sufficient to have sexual intercourse. While the prevalence of ED has been shown to increase with age, a study conducted by the Sexual Medicine and Andrology Unit at the University of Florence, Italy1, showed that ED in younger men is likely to be overlooked and dismissed without a proper medical assessment, indicating a continued unmet medical need, and demand for new and innovative routes of administration of ED therapeutic products.

About Aspargo Laboratories, Inc.

Aspargo Laboratories, Inc., located in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, is a commercial stage, specialty pharmaceutical company. Aspargo’s current focus is to commercialize an oral spray formulation of sildenafil citrate, the active ingredient in Viagra®. Aspargo is the US and international licensee of the patent rights covering Sildenafil Oral Suspension from Farmalider, S.A. of Madrid, Spain (www.farmalider.com). For additional information, please visit our website at https://aspargolabs.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, management gives no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory authorizations and approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; and the outcome of pending or future litigation or arbitration.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.

