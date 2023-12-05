IN8bio to Host Investor Call at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12 to Discuss Updated Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of INB-100 in Patients with Leukemia

Event will follow the presentation of INB-100 data in patients with hematologic malignancies at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 65 th Annual Meeting & Exposition on the evening of December 11, 2023



NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 am ET. The event will highlight data presented at the ASH 65th Annual Meeting in a poster presentation on December 11, 2023 starting at 6:00 pm PT. The Company’s INB-100 trial is focused on investigating the potential of harnessing donor-derived allogeneic gamma-delta T cells for the treatment of patients with hematological malignancies following hematopoietic bone marrow transplantation (HSCT).

Speakers on the call will include IN8bio’s management team, as well as key oncology thought leader Michael Bishop, MD, Director of the David and Etta Jones Center for Cellular Therapy at the University of Chicago, who will be highlighting gamma-delta T cells as a clinical strategy to prevent relapse of patients with hematological malignancies. Dr. Bishop is a prominent clinical investigator of acute leukemias, with a focus on improving transplant outcomes and preventing relapse. He is a faculty member and a member of the planning committee for the ASTCT/EBMT Conference on Relapse After Transplant and Cellular Therapy. Dr. Bishop previously served as a senior investigator and as the clinical head of stem cell transplantation for the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at the National Institutes of Health.

Conference Call Details

IN8bio will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 8:30 am ET to review the updated data from the poster presentation at ASH. The webcast can be accessed here and will also be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.in8bio.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About the INB-100 Phase 1 Trial

The Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03533816) is a dose-escalation trial of allogeneic derived, gamma-delta T cells from matched related donors that have been expanded and activated ex vivo and administered systemically to patients with hematologic malignancies following HSCT. The single-institution clinical trial is currently being conducted at The University of Kansas Cancer Center (KUCC). The primary endpoints of this trial are safety and tolerability, and secondary endpoints include rates of GvHD, relapse rate and overall survival.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogenic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio has initiated a Phase 2 trial of INB-400 in GBM at multiple centers across the United States and has two ongoing Phase 1 trials in solid and hematological tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other hematological and solid tumor cancers. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of harnessing the power of donor-derived allogeneic gamma-delta T cell for the treatment of patients with hematological malignancies following HSCT; and the ability of gamma-delta T cells to prevent relapse of patients with hematological malignancies. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment and follow-up, as well as IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other factors are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 9, 2023, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

