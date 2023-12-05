[Multi-venue Event] 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services (BAFTIS) kicks off from 6 to 8 December

MACAU, December 5 - Jointly hosted by the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the People’s Government of Zhuhai Municipality, the Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the “2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services (BAFTIS)” will be held from 6 to 8 December adopting as a “multi-venue event” in three regions simultaneously. The venues will be set up in Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macao to highlight the annual achievements of the trade in services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in a comprehensive way by means of “forum + exhibition + activity”. Themed “Reconnection in the Diversified MICE Tourism”, the “Sub-Forum: Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Forum on MICE Tourism Economy” will be held on 7 December.

Macao Pavilion + Delegation to showcase Macao’s advantages in trade in services from multiple levels

With the theme of “The Origin of Service Digitalisation, the Pilot Zone of Trade Digitalisation”, the main exhibition venue with over 10,000 square metres will be set up at the Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. There will be one comprehensive exhibition, three specialised exhibitions and one Zhuhai-Macao e-commerce live-streaming exhibition gathering over 120 service and trade enterprises. Through approaches such as “exhibition + interaction”, “online + offline”, and “roadshow + business matching”, the exhibition zone will show the distinctive development of the Greater Bay Area in digital trade, artificial intelligence, cross-border e-commerce, digital and smart consumption, and so on.

To leverage this favourable service and trade platform offering resources matching, IPIM will set up a 126-square-metre “Macao Pavilion” at the venue in Zhuhai and arrange seven Macao institutions/enterprises providing services such as e-commerce, aromatherapy, event planning and conventions and exhibitions to participate in the BAFTIS. More than 20 representatives from different fields, including trade, conventions and exhibitions, finance, e-commerce, traditional Chinese medicine, science and technology, tourism, advertising, logistics and import and export, will attend the forums, business matching and other sections to promote Macao’s business environment and advantages of the trade in services on multiple levels while facilitating the service industry to seize innovative development opportunities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Macao sub-forum gathers elites in the trade in services at home and abroad to explore opportunities in the GBA based on Macao’s advantages

BAFTIS features an opening ceremony cum main forum and six themed sub-forums. Among them, the “Sub-Forum: Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Forum on MICE Tourism Economy” with “Reconnection of Diversified MICE and Tourism” as the theme will be held on 7 December at the Galaxy International Convention Centre. The forum will bring together renowned scholars, experts, and elites from the trade in services to deliver keynote speeches and participate in round-table discussions on topics such as “Outlook of China’s MICE Market in the New Era”, “The Potentials and Paths of MICE + Cultural Tourism”, “How to Build an Ace MICE City”, “City Talk on MICE” and “Synergistic Effect of Cultural, Commercial and Tourism Industries in the Greater Bay Area” to jointly explore the hot topics and economic development path of MICE, commercial, and trading industries and come up with new ideas for the promotion of industry innovation.

A sub-forum on finance will be held simultaneously in Hong Kong, while the other four themed forums about service outsourcing, trade patterns in the special customs supervision zones, digital content going overseas, healthcare and TCM will be held in Zhuhai.