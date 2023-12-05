“Macao ‧ Hengqin Craft Market” calls for stall operators

MACAU, December 5 - Jointly organised by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government, the “Macao ‧ Hengqin Craft Market” will be held at the end of February 2024 in Hengqin. Applications for Macao handicraft stalls will be open from 5 December 2023. Admission is free.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a cultural and creative project developed under the “Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”. In March this year, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Cooperation Zone and the IC jointly organised the “Macao ‧ Hengqin Craft Market” for the first time, which was well received by residents from both regions. In order to continue to promote exchanges in cultural and creative industries between Macao and the In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the event will be held from 29 February to 3 March 2024 (Thursday to Sunday), from 2pm to 9pm, at Ponto Legend Square in Hengqin. Applications for the Macao handicraft stalls will be open from 5 to 18 December 2023. Applicants can apply online at the website of the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” (www5.icm.gov.mo/craftmarketV2). All registered products must be original design, excluding food and beverage, with a minimum of ten types of products available for sale. Services offering cultural and artistic experiences can also be included. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of stalls, successful applicants will be selected by drawing lots. On the same day, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin began accepting online applications from stallholders in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan regions, and overseas countries. Details are available at https://jinshuju.net/f/OX9lOA.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Lio or Ms Zhou, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6292 or 8399 6289, during office hours.