Monetary and financial statistics – October 2023

MACAU, December 5 - According to statistics released today (5 December) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in October. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits increased 0.2% and 1.5% respectively. M1 thus rebounded 1.1% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities edged up 0.1%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, grew 0.2% to MOP728.5 billion. On an annual basis, M1 kept virtually stable while M2 rose 7.0%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 34.0%, 44.8%, 7.9% and 11.3% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.2% from the preceding month to MOP707.8 billion while non-resident deposits rose 3.4% to MOP349.4 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector dropped 5.0% to MOP201.8 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 0.2% from a month earlier to MOP1,259.0 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.7%, 44.9%, 8.5% and 24.1% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector fell 0.4% from a month ago to MOP547.7 billion. On the other hand, external loans rose 2.5% to MOP590.4 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went up by 1.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,138.1 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 19.6%, 45.8%, 13.2% and 19.2% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-October, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector increased from 59.8% at end-September to 60.2%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 89.6% to 90.4%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 67.9% and 60.3% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 2.4% at end-September to 2.5%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly