ECARX Partners with Black Sesame Technologies and BlackBerry to Jointly Deploy its Skyland ADAS Platform

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX"), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that it has partnered with Black Sesame Technologies and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) to jointly deploy its Skyland ADAS platform in Lynk & Co’s flagship SUV, the Lynk & Co 08 . ECARX Skyland Pro is powered by the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and Black Sesame Technologies' Huashan II A1000 ADAS computing chip . This robust tech stack supports the ECARX Skyland Pro with exceptional computing power, stability, reliability, and safety.

This deployment not only marks the Company’s inaugural mass-production of the ECARX Skyland Pro, but also represents the first large-scale production and application of the Black Sesame A1000 chip for use in ADAS solutions. The successful mass production and deployment of ECARX Skyland Pro represents a tangible validation and substantial industry acknowledgment of the companies’ collaborative efforts.

Lily Cai, Senior Vice President, China Sales & Marketing of ECARX, said, "ECARX is committed to leading the way for the industry with its ADAS solutions. We are very excited to have completed the deployment and mass production of our first ADAS platform, the ECARX Skyland Pro. This is a significant breakthrough for ECARX in this critical technology field and is a testament to the unwavering support we have received from our industry-leading partners, Black Sesame Technologies and BlackBerry."

Dhiraj Handa, Vice President of IoT, Asia Pacific at BlackBerry, stated, "As the leader in safety-critical embedded automotive software, BlackBerry is delighted to collaborate with Black Sesame Technologies in introducing a reliable, high-performance, and flexible autonomous driving platform to empower ECARX's inaugural ADAS platform."

Yang Yuxin, CMO of Black Sesame Technologies, said, "The robust collaboration between Black Sesame Technologies' high-performance A1000 chip and BlackBerry’s QNX® Neutrino® Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) have contributed to the creation of a cutting-edge autonomous driving computing platform. As a global pioneer in autonomous driving computing chips, Black Sesame Technologies looks forward to partnering with ECARX and BlackBerry on future ventures to empower Smart Mobility and further drive advancements in China's ADAS sector."

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 2,000 employees based in 11 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 5.6 million vehicles worldwide.

About Black Sesame Technologies

Black Sesame Technologies is a leading automotive-grade computing SoC and SoC-based intelligent vehicle solution provider. The company started with the Huashan Series high-computing power SoCs for autonomous driving and recently introduced the Wudang Series cross-domain SoCs to address more diverse and sophisticated demands for advanced functionalities of intelligent vehicles. Black Sesame Technologies’ proprietary automotive-grade products and technologies empower intelligent vehicles with mission-critical capabilities such as autonomous driving, smart cockpit, advanced imaging and interconnection. The company offers full-stack autonomous driving capabilities to meet broad customer needs through SoCs and SoC-based solutions, powered by in-house developed IP cores, algorithms and support software.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

