To His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, King of Thailand

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Thailand, and extend my best wishes.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of the Kingdom of Thailand everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 2 December 2023