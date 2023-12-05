Việt Nam – top partner of Türkiye, UAE in ASEAN: Deputy Foreign Minister

VIETNAM, December 5 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his entourage wrapped up their trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), and an official visit to Türkiye from November 29 to December 3, with all goals achieved, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt.

The Deputy FM said the participation and contributions of the Vietnamese delegation, especially PM Chính's speech at the World Climate Action Summit within the COP28 framework or chairing of high-level multilateral events, have conveyed messages about Việt Nam's perspectives and policies on socio-economic development and global integration, as outlined in the documents of the 13th National Party Congress. It was also a specific step contributing to the implementation of Directive 25 of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on promoting and elevating multilateral external relations by 2030, as well as Việt Nam's major strategies, initiatives and plans for climate change response.

Notably, the PM announced a plan to pool resources for the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), which garnered high interest and commitments from countries and international organisations. The Vietnamese delegation also joined several new multilateral cooperation initiatives to open up new opportunities and potential in the areas of energy transition and green growth.

Their trip to the UAE and Türkiye took place at a special time when Việt Nam and Türkiye are celebrating the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and Việt Nam and the UAE are marking the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. Türkiye is now the the Middle East's largest direct investor in Việt Nam, with a total registered capital of roughly US$1 billion. Meanwhile, the UAE is Việt Nam's largest trade partner in the region, with two-way trade estimated at $8.7 billion last year, Việt said.

PM Chính had a busy schedule, with over 20 activities in Türkiye and 30 others in the UAE, achieving tangible results in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks. Ministries, agencies and localities conducted dozens of important activities with partners in the two countries.

The Vietnamese ministries, agencies, localities and businesses signed 31 important cooperation agreements with partners from the UAE, Türkiye and other international partners in the fields of security, agriculture, civil aviation, human resources, digital transformation and seaports, contributing to refining the legal framework for future cooperation.

Việt said during meetings, partners praised Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements, highlighting the country's position, role and positive contributions to international cooperation in dealing with the climate crisis. Many countries affirmed their support and commitment to collaborate with Việt Nam in energy transition, improving adaptive capacity, thereby contributing to promoting Việt Nam's green growth efforts and, more broadly, supporting the global community.

During bilateral meetings, leaders from Türkiye and the UAE spoke highly of the PM and the Vietnamese delegation's practical and effective visits and activities, describing Việt Nam as a top partner holding a particularly important position in ASEAN. They expressed their wish to boost friendly and all-around ties with Việt Nam in all areas, especially in trade, investment, sci-tech, aviation and human resources development.

For partners in the Middle East, the PM’s two visits to the region within a span of two months have sent a message about Việt Nam's interest and priority to developing relations with these promising partners. The Middle East is not only a potential market for the expansion of economic cooperation and export of Vietnamese goods but also a source of significant investment from major corporations and investment funds, he added. — VNS