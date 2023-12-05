PickleJar Partners With authID to Combine Artist Payments and Ticketing Services With Biometric Identity Verification

High-level Identity Assurance to Strengthen Digital Engagement Between Creative Artists and Followers

HOUSTON, TX, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –PickleJar Entertainment Group (OTC: NREG), a leading entertainment business software provider, and authID, a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that the company will deploy authID’s identity life-cycle platform, combining PickleJar’s industry leading artists payments, social commerce, performance ticketing and crowdfunding services with authID’s world class enterprise delivery and next-gen fraud mitigation technology services. The PickleJar-authID partnership brings together deep skills in payments and security strategy, product ideation, technology development and deployment, and data analytics to make it frictionless to make, manage, and move money between artists, venues, and fans.

Trust plays a vital role in positively influencing consumer adoption and purchasing intention, particularly in social commerce applications—those combining social media and ecommerce. For PickleJar, delivering a seamless, social user experience that maintains high trust-levels between artists and their fans is critical. authID delivers on both. Offering the best user experience for identity verification and authentication, authID leads in accuracy and speed with backend biometric processing in a market-leading 700 milliseconds.

“Biometrics continue to play an increasingly critical role in every aspect of account activation, transaction security, and synthetic identity detection, and this technology will ensure PickleJar remains on its competitive vanguard. Through PickleJar’s trusted touchpoints between fans, venues, and emerging artists, we are adding security and identity assurance to how money is earned and moved in the entertainment industry,” said PickleJar CEO Jeff James. “This partnership accelerates PickleJar’s ability to add additional measures to stop fraud and eliminate account takeovers. authID’s cutting-edge biometric platform provides the ultimate in security and accuracy, and most importantly delivers the frictionless identity experiences that help us build trust and strengthen engagement across our creative community and their followers.”

Offering an easy, intuitive user experience delivered in any browser, authID’s document-based identity verification will streamline digital onboarding of PickleJar entertainers and fans. authID stops identity fraud with PAD Level 2 liveness confirmation, ID anti-spoofing checks, and facial biometric matching of a selfie to the credential photo. To help the social community seamlessly authenticate their identities, accounts, and payments at any time, authID extends the value of that root of trust with biometric authentication. authID replaces friction-filled one-time passwords and easily compromised knowledge-based answers (KBA) with a quick biometric selfie that rapidly and securely connects fans with their favorite PickleJar artists.

“Eliminating identity assumptions and knowing the user behind every device is critical to building meaningful engagement in digital and social commerce,” said authID CEO Rhon Daguro. “authID is thrilled to partner with PickleJar on their journey to revolutionize entertainment experiences. Our next-generation identity life-cycle platform delivers a digital chain of trust that thwarts common vulnerabilities like phishing, cyberattacks or password spraying, and promotes the highest levels of identity trust, powered by quick frictionless identity experiences that deepen customer loyalty.”

For further information about how authID can help your organization secure your ecommerce, healthcare, financial, and workforce applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover, contact us.

About PickleJar Entertainment Group

PickleJar (OTC: NREG) unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative #ArtistFirst promotional programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most. Visit PickleJar.com for more information.

About authID

authID ensures cyber-savvy enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device” for every customer or employee login and transaction. Through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform, authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity, eliminating any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device and preventing cybercriminals from taking over accounts. authID combines digital onboarding, FIDO2 login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience – delivering identity verification in 700ms. Establishing a biometric root of trust for each user that is bound to their accounts and provisioned devices, authID stops fraud at onboarding, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the faster, frictionless, and more accurate user identity experience demanded by operators of today’s digital ecosystems. For more information, visit authID.ai.

authID Media Contact

Rhon Daguro

InvestorRelations@authid.ai

PickleJar Media Contact

Anna Benson

InvestorRelations@picklejar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations of both PickleJar Entertainment Group Inc. (F/K/A PickleJar Holdings, Inc) and its customers or business partners, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding the successful implementation of the services which are the subject of the referenced agreements, PickleJar’s present and future business strategies, and the environment in which PickleJar expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions, the as yet uncertain impact of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, inflationary pressures, increases in interest rates, and others. See the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed at www.sec.gov and other documents filed with the SEC for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this release and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. PickleJar expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.