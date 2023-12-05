Daktronics, Inc. Announces 2024 Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Andrew Siegel Appointed New Lead Independent Director

BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter which ended October 28, 2023.



Q2 FY2024 financial highlights:

Sales of $199.4 million, a 6.4 percent increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 27.2 percent as compared to 16.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Operating income of $19.4 million as compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Product order backlog was $306.9 million(1) at October 28, 2023 compared to $400.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and $463.1 million in the year-earlier period.

"Our second quarter performance reflect strong gross profit margin expansion and cash flow generation, contributing to a record first half year of financial results. I attribute our success to our teams strong execution across all business areas and pricing strategies that we undertook over the past several quarters. In addition, our backlog reduction reflects our efforts to reduce lead times and the more stable operating environment, allowing more consistent output," stated Reece Kurtenbach, Daktronics' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer."

Daktronics, Inc. also announced the appointment of Andrew Siegel as Lead Independent Director, succeeding Kevin McDermott who has served as Lead Director since June 2020.

“Kevin provided outstanding leadership to the Board as our Lead Independent Director during a challenging time, including the pandemic business climate, post-pandemic supply-chain crisis, and our recent successful financing," Kurtenbach said. "We thank Kevin for his significant leadership and commitment to Daktronics. We appreciate that his contributions will continue as Chair of the Audit Committee.”

Andrew Siegel joined the Board in July 2022 part of the Company’s ongoing Board refreshment process. He currently manages Prairieland Holdco LLC, which entered into a Cooperation Agreement with the Company at that time, and co-manages, with Lawrence B. Benenson, TLI Bedrock, LLC, a private multi-strategy investment firm.

Mr. Siegel commented, “As an investment firm we were drawn to Daktronics because of its values and culture, its leadership position in its industry, and the exciting prospects as technology continues to enable new applications and markets for the Company’s products, systems and services. As a member of the Board, I am thrilled to have supported the Company’s achievements over the past several quarters, and look forward to working diligently with my fellow directors toward Daktronics strategic vision of profitable growth.”

Second Quarter Income Statement Highlights

Orders for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were similar to the second quarter of fiscal 2023 though the order volume from our business units differed from that of the year earlier period. Higher orders from customers in the International and Transportation business units offset decreases in the Spectacular and Out-of-Home markets in our Commercial business unit.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased by 6.4 percent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Sales growth was driven by fulfilling orders in backlog, especially in the High School Park and Recreation, Commercial, and Transportation business units. The increase is attributable to a stable operating environment, increased manufacturing capacity and realization of price increases.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 27.2 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to 16.9 percent a year earlier. The gross profit improvement is due to strategic pricing, our ability to efficiently generate more sales volume over our cost structure and due to the more stable operating environment.

Operating expenses increased 15.2 percent to $34.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $30.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This increase primarily attributable to increases in employee compensation and benefits.

Operating income percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 9.7 percent, compared to 0.8 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 due to the combined factors discussed above.

The increase in interest (expense) income, net for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the same period one year ago was primarily due to the closing in May 2023 on the financing transactions at higher values and interest rates than were in effect under our previous line of credit during the 2023 second quarter.

For the three months ended October 28, 2023, we recorded a $10.7 million expense for the non-cash change in fair value of the convertible note payable which is accounted for under the fair value option.

The effective tax rate of 64.8 percent resulted in $4.0 million of income tax expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Income before tax includes the impacts of the change in the convertible note fair value; however, these changes are not deductible resulting in the high effective tax rate. The $14.0 million tax expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was primarily a result of a $13.0 million valuation allowance recorded against our net deferred tax assets. Absent any major tax changes, we expect our full year effective tax rate to be in the mid-twenties before the impacts of fair value accounting for the convertible note.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the fiscal 2024 second quarter, our working capital ratio was 2.0 to 1. Inventory levels dropped slightly since the end of the fiscal year ended April 29, 2023. Our focus remains on managing working capital through expected growth of the company. Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $73.5 million, and $56.6 million of long-term debt was outstanding. The long-term debt includes the face value of the debt of $39.6 million, $17.9 million adjustment to fair value, and $0.9 million of debt issuance costs, net. Restricted cash consists of cash and cash equivalents held in bank deposit accounts to secure issuances of foreign bank guarantees and letters of credit outstanding under a previous credit agreement. There were no draw-downs on our line of credit during the first six months of fiscal 2024. In the first six months of fiscal 2024, we generated $44.3 million from operations and used $9.2 million for purchases of property and equipment.

Fiscal Year 2024 and Beyond Priorities and Strategies

Kurtenbach added, “As we look ahead, we expect growth in the global use of sophisticated audio-visual communication systems in both traditional and in new applications. Our attention remains focused on our multi-year journey to capture the market's expected growth and broaden our leading market position by offering best in class technology, capabilities and services to both our traditional customer base as well as new and adjacent markets."

Looking forward, our focus is to:

Grow our business profitably while generating cash through working capital management, strategic pricing adjustments, product mix enhancements and careful expense management

Improve operational efficiency to lower costs, reduce lead times and improve the customer experience

Develop additional markets for new customers and channels while continuing to grow in the markets where the company been a leader to date

Implement robust integrated business planning systems to generate data-based insights for improved decision making

Investing in high-return projects and technologies, including digital technologies for both internal and customer facing uses

Monitor and then adjust as necessary to the ever-evolving geopolitical and global economic environment to maintain profitability and cash generation

About Daktronics

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2023 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

(1)Orders and backlog are not measures defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), and our methodology for determining orders and backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their orders and backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 29, 2023. this release does not include a reconciliation of orders or backlog, as it would be impractical to do so without unreasonable effort.

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 Net sales $ 199,369 $ 187,439 $ 431,900 $ 359,359 Cost of sales 145,170 155,735 306,554 301,861 Gross profit 54,199 31,704 125,346 57,498 Operating expenses: Selling 14,653 14,525 27,582 28,958 General and administrative 10,889 8,687 20,488 18,128 Product design and development 9,221 6,966 17,624 14,405 34,763 30,178 65,694 61,491 Operating income (loss) 19,436 1,526 59,652 (3,993 ) Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest (expense) income, net (1,326 ) (263 ) (2,207 ) (323 ) Change in fair value of convertible note (10,650 ) — (17,910 ) — Other expense and debt issuance costs write-off, net (1,303 ) (208 ) (5,282 ) (955 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 6,157 1,055 34,253 (5,271 ) Income tax expense 3,992 14,039 12,892 13,039 Net income (loss) $ 2,165 $ (12,984 ) $ 21,361 $ (18,310 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 46,030 45,317 45,838 45,258 Diluted 46,705 45,317 46,454 45,258 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.47 $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.40 )





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) October 28,

2023 April 29,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,740 $ 23,982 Restricted cash 8,246 708 Marketable securities 546 534 Accounts receivable, net 115,052 109,979 Inventories 141,646 149,448 Contract assets 45,210 46,789 Current maturities of long-term receivables 766 1,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,137 9,676 Income tax receivables — 326 Total current assets 386,343 342,657 Property and equipment, net 72,619 72,147 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 151 264 Goodwill 3,198 3,239 Intangibles, net 970 1,136 Debt issuance costs, net 3,150 3,866 Investment in affiliates and other assets 27,705 27,928 Deferred income taxes 16,812 16,867 TOTAL ASSETS $ 510,948 $ 468,104





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) October 28,

2023 April 29,

2023 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,500 $ — Accounts payable 53,645 67,522 Contract liabilities 78,293 91,549 Accrued expenses 39,773 36,005 Warranty obligations 13,378 12,228 Income taxes payable 3,347 2,859 Total current liabilities 189,936 210,163 Long-term warranty obligations 21,435 20,313 Long-term contract liabilities 15,390 13,096 Other long-term obligations 5,686 5,709 Long-term debt, net 55,087 17,750 Deferred income taxes 193 195 Total long-term liabilities 97,791 57,063 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred Shares, no par value, authorized 50,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common Stock, no par value, authorized 115,000,000 shares; 46,022,885 and 45,488,595 shares issued at October 28, 2023 and April 29, 2023, respectively 64,643 63,023 Additional paid-in capital 51,047 50,259 Retained earnings 124,771 103,410 Treasury Stock, at cost, 1,907,445 shares at October 28, 2023 and April 29, 2023, respectively (10,285 ) (10,285 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,955 ) (5,529 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 223,221 200,878 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 510,948 $ 468,104





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 21,361 $ (18,310 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,494 8,225 Loss (gain) on sale of property, equipment and other assets 101 (412 ) Share-based compensation 1,091 985 Equity in loss of affiliates 1,461 1,701 Provision for doubtful accounts, net 240 573 Deferred income taxes, net 20 13,037 Non-cash impairment charges 654 — Change in fair value of convertible note 17,910 — Debt issuance costs write-off 3,353 — Change in operating assets and liabilities (11,374 ) (27,737 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 44,311 (21,938 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (9,226 ) (16,237 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 52 432 Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities — 3,495 Purchases of equity and loans to equity investees (2,899 ) (2,882 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,073 ) (15,192 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on notes payable 40,000 190,608 Payments on notes payable (18,125 ) (164,190 ) Principal payments on long-term obligations (204 ) — Debt issuance costs (6,454 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,005 — Tax payments related to RSU issuances (303 ) (140 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 15,919 26,278 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 139 (13 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 48,296 (10,865 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 24,690 18,008 End of period $ 72,986 $ 7,143





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) October

28, 2023 October

29, 2022 Dollar

Change Percent

Change October

28, 2023 October

29, 2022 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 42,453 $ 37,047 $ 5,406 14.6 % $ 89,336 $ 77,165 $ 12,171 15.8 % Live Events 68,210 69,239 (1,029 ) (1.5 ) 160,209 125,622 34,587 27.5 High School Park and Recreation 48,942 42,006 6,936 16.5 105,176 77,815 27,361 35.2 Transportation 20,243 16,679 3,564 21.4 41,612 36,219 5,393 14.9 International 19,521 22,468 (2,947 ) (13.1 ) 35,567 42,538 (6,971 ) (16.4 ) $ 199,369 $ 187,439 $ 11,930 6.4 % $ 431,900 $ 359,359 $ 72,541 20.2 % Orders: (1) Commercial $ 34,209 $ 42,711 $ (8,502 ) (19.9 ) % $ 66,643 $ 90,389 $ (23,746 ) (26.3 ) % Live Events 79,016 80,999 (1,983 ) (2.4 ) 131,219 132,752 (1,533 ) (1.2 ) High School Park and Recreation 32,800 31,898 902 2.8 68,539 69,477 (938 ) (1.4 ) Transportation 21,500 16,583 4,917 29.7 40,485 32,287 8,198 25.4 International 16,168 10,616 5,552 52.3 35,437 28,125 7,312 26.0 $ 183,693 $ 182,807 $ 886 0.5 % $ 342,323 $ 353,030 $ (10,707 ) (3.0) %





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 44,311 $ (21,938 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,226 ) (16,237 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 52 432 Free cash flow $ 35,137 $ (37,743 ) * In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.





Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (loss)*

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 2,165 $ (12,984 ) $ 21,361 $ (18,310 ) Change in fair value of convertible note 10,650 — 17,910 — Debt issuance costs expensed due to fair value of convertible note, net of taxes — — 2,092 — Adjusted net income (loss) $ 12,815 $ (12,984 ) $ 41,363 $ (18,310 ) * Adjusted net income. We disclose adjusted net income as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measurements provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance.



