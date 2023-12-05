John Buongiorno Promoted to Vice President Modular Division, Axis Construction Corporation

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 4, 2023 – Axis Construction Corporation, an award-winning leader in conventional and off-site modular commercial construction for the Northeast, proudly announces the promotion of John Buongiorno to Vice President Modular Division.













Ralph Lambert, President & CEO of Axis Construction Corporation, praised the modular industry veteran in making the announcement: “John has been a key player at Axis for 25 years, growing our portfolio of modular projects and clients in the Greater New York and Northeast region. He has helped spread the Axis name nationally and internationally through his tenure as a long-standing member of the Modular Building Institute (MBI), where he is also currently serving as Vice President. Further, I’m excited to report that John has been nominated to be President of MBI, with ratification expected at the 2024 World of Modular Tradeshow & Conference.”

John is responsible for all modular projects at Axis Construction Corporation. His extensive knowledge of the modular building industry has led to long, successful relationships with the top modular building manufacturers, architects, suppliers, and contractors. During his 25 years at Axis Construction Corporation, John has spearheaded numerous award-winning modular projects in multiple sectors, including education, government, healthcare, higher ed, multi-unit housing, and retail. His deep involvement in the modular industry includes sitting on the Facilities Guideline Institute (FGI) Modular Subcommittee, where he helped develop the 2020 FGI Guidelines for Emergency Conditions in Health and Residential Care-Modular Construction and he is a frequent speaker on modular building construction throughout the USA, Europe, and South America.

About Axis Construction

For more than 30 years, Axis Construction has been widely recognized as an innovator in construction, design, and management services, consistently raising the industry standard for the building community. With a team approach that encompasses pre-design consultation, on-site project management, and post-construction follow-up, Axis strives to exceed expectations and deliver creative, sustainable, and cost-effective results for all clients.

Axis was founded on a strong commitment to excellence and honesty that is brought to every project undertaken from small renovations to complex multi-phase assignments. Axis has been honored with numerous awards and has received a platinum rating from the U.S. Green Building Council. Discover more at www.theaxisgroup.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29cffdbe-ef8a-4019-b6d5-408d02478045

Contact John Buongiorno, Vice President Modular Division Jbuongiorno at theaxisgroup.com +1 631-881-5780