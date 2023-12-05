Eos Energy Enterprises Confirms Timing for Strategic Outlook Call

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today confirmed that it will host a strategic outlook call on December 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The call is intended to serve as a precursor event to the Company’s Investor Day which is tentatively scheduled for Q2 2024.



A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.eose.com.

The call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’ investor relations website for twelve months following the live presentation. The webcast replay will be available by close of business on December 12, 2023, and can be accessed by visiting https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

