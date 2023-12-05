Green Packaging Market Trends, Growth, Key Players, Future Demand, Size and Forecast Estimation by 2030 | Amcor Limited
Global Green Packaging Market was valued at US$ 2,08,000 Mn in 2022 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period (2023 to 2030).BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Green packaging involves the use of packaging materials and processes that reduce the environmental footprint and conserve energy and natural resources. It includes reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable packaging solutions.
Market Dynamics:
The global green packaging market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations regarding the usage of plastic packaging. For instance, the European Union has implemented various directives to reduce the usage of plastics and promote recyclable and reusable packaging options. Additionally, rising consumer awareness about sustainability has also increased the demand for green packaging solutions across industries such as food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals etc. Growing preference for wood-based packaging alternatives made from recycled content is further expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Major market players included in this report are:
★ Amcor Limited
★ Bemis Company Inc.
★ Sealed Air Corporation
★ Tetra Laval International SA
★ Mondi Plc.
★ Sonoco Products Company
★ Cargill Incorporation
★ Graham Packaging Company Incorporation
★ Huhtamaki OYJ
★ among others.
*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Material:
✦ Paper & Paperboard
✦ Plastics
✦ Metals
✦ Glass
✦ Others
By Process Type:
✦ Recycled Content Packaging
✦ Re-Usable Packaging
✦ Degradable Packaging
By Packaging Type:
✦ Paper & Paperboard Packaging
✦ Plastic Packaging
✦ Metal Packaging
✦ Glass Packaging
By End-use Industry:
✦ Food & Beverages
✦Healthcare
✦ Personal Care & Cosmetics
✦ Others
Regional Analysis:
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
• Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
• Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
✤ Major Drivers pushing the demand for Green Packaging
• Increasing Environment Consciousness among Consumers: The consumers today are becoming more aware about the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions. They prefer products which are sustainably and ethically sourced and packaged. This has encouraged packaging companies to develop and offer greener packaging options made from recycled or renewable materials. The brands want to attract these conscious consumers and gain their trust through green packaging initiatives.
• Tightening Regulations around Plastic Usage: Many governments across the world are implementing stricter regulations around the usage of plastics due to growing plastic waste problem. They are banning certain single-use plastics and enforcing higher recycling targets on packaging producers. This is driving the demand for eco-friendly alternatives to plastics such as materials derived from plants and other renewables. The packaging manufacturers have to comply with these laws by adopting greener packaging methods.
✤ Major Restraint hindering the growth of Green Packaging market
Higher Production Cost of Green Packaging: While green packaging helps brands to project sustainability commitments, it involves greater expenses than conventional packaging. Sustainable materials and renewable resources used for green packaging have higher procurement costs. The technologies required for producing, collecting and processing recyclable/compostable packaging are also capital intensive. This increased cost burden can deter some companies depending on their business case and budget. They may hesitate to fully switch to greener options and continue with traditional packaging partly.
✤ Major Opportunity available for Green Packaging market growth
Brand Positioning and Competitive Differentiation: Green packaging allows brands to differentiate themselves from competitors by communicating eco-values to their target audience. It helps in strengthening the brand image as environmentally or socially responsible in the eyes of their customers. Various surveys show consumers associating greener brands with terms like trustworthy and sustainable. This improves customer loyalty and enhances brand equity in the long run. Businesses can leverage this competitive edge of green packaging for gaining new customers as well as increased market share.
✤ Major Market Trend influencing Green Packaging industry
•Rise of Flexible Packaging: The demand for lightweight and flexible packaging like stand-up pouches, shrink wraps and roll stocks are rising significantly across industries. They benefit packaging line efficiency, reduce costs of transportation and storage. This is generating interest in developing eco-friendly alternatives for flexible formats using compostable or recyclable materials. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to produce green flexible pouches, wraps and roll films while retaining their functional advantages. This ongoing shift towards sustainable flexible packaging will open up major business opportunities in the coming years.
FAQ’S:
☛ What is the expected growth rate of the market for the forecast period of 2023-2030? What will the market size be in the anticipated time frame?
☛ What are the major factors influencing the Green Packaging market over the forecast period?
☛ What are the market leaders’ winning strategies for establishing a significant presence in the Green Packaging industry?
☛ What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the Green Packaging market across the globe?
☛ What are the major threats and challenges that are likely to stymie the growth of the Green Packaging market? What are the most significant market opportunities?
☛ What are the most critical opportunities for market leaders to succeed and profit?
