Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market to be Worth USD 14.4 billion by 2031| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Growing investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies contribute to the development of novel therapeutics solutions for hospital infections.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global hospital infection therapeutics market was estimated to have acquired US$ 11.3 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 2.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 14.4 billion .

Advances in regenerative medicine, including the development of tissue engineering and stem cell therapies, may offer novel approaches for treating infections and promoting tissue healing.

Advancements in personalized medicine are expected to lead to the development of infection therapeutic tailored to individual patient profiles, optimizing treatment outcomes.

Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global hospital infection therapeutics market:

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bayer AG

Allergan plc

Sanofi S.A.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Key Findings of the Market Report

A shift towards patient centric care models emphasizes the importance of preventing and managing infections to improve overall patient outcomes.

The increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions can contribute to early detection and management of infections, reducing the overall burden on healthcare facilities.

Integration of data analytics and AI in healthcare can enhance infection surveillance, prediction, and response, leading to more effective therapeutics interventions.

Shifting healthcare paradigms towards preventive strategies emphasizes the importance of infection prevention, creating opportunities for therapeutics solutions targeting preemptive measures.

Trends for Hospital Infection Therapeutics

The rise in hospital acquired infections globally has been a significant driver for the hospital infection therapeutics market. Efforts to reduce the incidence of HAIs have led to an increased demand for effective therapeutics solutions.

Increased awareness among healthcare professionals and the general public regarding the importance of infection prevention has driven the adoption of infection control measures and therapeutics in hospital settings.

Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing regions, contribute to better infection control practices and increased adoption of therapeutics solutions.

The global issue of antibiotic resistance has highlighted the need for alternative and innovative therapeutics approaches, which has led to the development of new infection control strategies and therapeutics.

Global Market for Hospital Infection Therapeutics: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the hospital infection therapeutics market in different regions. The regions include,

North America

North America has a robust regulatory framework governing healthcare practices, and stringent standards for infection prevention and control can drive the adoption of therapeutics.

The high level of healthcare spending in North America, coupled with a focus on patient safety, contributes to investments in infection control measures and therapeutics.

The implementation of antimicrobial stewardship programs in healthcare facilities promotes the responsible use of antimicrobials, creating opportunities for targeted infection therapeutics.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is home to regions with a high incidence of infectious diseases, contributing to the demand for effective infection therapeutics in hospitals.

The sheer size of the population in Asia Pacific countries, combined with a significant healthcare burden, drives the need for infection therapeutics to manage and prevent hospital acquired infections.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, revealed the introduction of Cefazolin for Injection, USP, available in 2g and 3g doses. The newly launched drug, now available in the United States, serves as a treatment for specific bacterial infections affecting various areas such as the skin, bones, joints, genitals, blood, heart chambers and valves, respiratory tract, biliary tract, and urinary tract. The drug is prescribed for perioperative prophylaxis.

Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Therapeutics

Anti-Bacterial Drugs

Anti-Fungal Drugs

Anti-Viral Drugs

Others

Infection

Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

Urinary Tract Infections

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Bloodstream Infections

Surgical Site Infections

Other Hospital Infections

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

