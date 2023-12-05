Ladybug Year-End Statement From the Chairman

-Growhouse and Lifespot Wellness Discuss Asset Purchase Options-

TULSA, OK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Ladybug Resource Group, through its subsidiary Growhouse Nutraceuticals, is positioning itself for growth through increased revenues, a solid revenue model, and strategic acquisitions in the health and wellness industry. The potential acquisition of assets from Lifespot Wellness Ltd. is part of their plans to expand and strengthen their presence in the e-commerce nutraceutical business.

The Company will support strategic plans for 2024 with acquiring assets to excel growth of their customer base and e-commerce product line. Growhouse is in discussions with Lifespot Wellness Ltd. to acquire certain e-commerce assets in their nutraceutical business. The acquisition is seen as a means to fuel Growhouse revenues and increase the overall active customer base. Lifespot currently has quarterly revenues of $160,000 for 2023. Once the asset acquisition is complete, Growhouse projects quarterly revenues of $1M, an increase of 20%.

Mr. Fetzer, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Ladybug Resource Group continues to make strides for the year-end 2023 with increased revenues and a sound revenue model in the health and wellness industry. With its first subsidiary, Growhouse Nutraceuticals, demonstrating that its business and management team is successful through increasing revenues and expanding its customer base for their e-commerce platform.”

Stay updated with the latest announcements by visiting our websites at https://ladybuglbrg.com, https://growhousenutraceuticals.com

