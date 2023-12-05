Raising the Bar Celebrates Three Years of Trailblazing in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry

Zero-proof cocktail subscription service reaches milestone distributing 25,000 cocktail kits across the United States

Melrose, Massachusetts, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raising the Bar , an innovator in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, has proudly marked three years in the sector and has distributed over 25,000 zero-proof cocktail kits to its community of discerning drinkers nationwide. This holiday season, Raising the Bar continues its mission to redefine happy hour by offering both regular monthly subscriptions and one-time holiday boxes, enabling customers to explore the world of zero-proof mixology, kick off their Dry January or surprise their loved ones with a unique and inclusive cocktail experience.

Each monthly Raising the Bar box is carefully curated with high-quality, handpicked ingredients including spirit alternatives, bitters, mixers, shrubs, teas, garnishes, bar tools, and more. The boxes contain all of the necessary ingredients to create three unique recipes for a total of 10-12 delicious, alcohol-free craft cocktails.

"Raising the Bar is a top-tier partner. The recipes are nothing short of fantastic and they consistently place our brand in front of our key demographic of flex drinkers. As an added bonus, each kit has garnered media and influencer exposure for us,” says Ian Blessing, Owner and Co-Founder of All the Bitter . “We cannot recommend Raising the Bar more highly, both for consumers and fellow brands.”

A Raising the Bar subscription is the best way to enjoy elevated, alcohol-free cocktails each month. The Company offers a variety of subscription options so that customers can select what works best for them - subscription options start at $50.75/month plus $10 S&H.

Raising the Bar also offers one-time boxes and exclusive holiday offerings whether you’re a first-time customer or looking for the perfect gift. These offers include the festive Pear-y & Bright Shrub Box ($50 + $10 S&H) , a Ready to Drink Advent Box ($95 + $10 S&H) , Töst the Town ($120 + $10 S&H) which includes everything you need to ring in 2024, and the ultimate companion for all types of intimate gatherings, the Party in a Box ($135 + $10 S&H) .

"We’re so thrilled to support the burgeoning interest in alcohol-free options by simplifying the process of crafting non-alcoholic drinks at home and introducing consumers to the best products in the zero-proof space," says Abbie Romanul, the driving force behind Raising the Bar as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "As we make our way into the new year, we’re excited to continue growth starting with Dry January, which is a wonderful time to kick-start your exploration of non-alcoholic options."

Raising the Bar has played a pivotal role in reshaping the way individuals approach socializing and celebrating. The Company is dedicated to cultivating an inclusive community that welcomes a diverse range of customers, ranging from those opting for an alcohol-free evening to those embracing a lifelong journey of sobriety.

About Raising the Bar

Established in 2020, Raising the Bar is a zero-proof cocktail business offering monthly subscriptions to discerning drinkers across the United States. Subscribers receive handpicked ingredients, mixers, garnishes, tools, and recipes, to craft the perfect pour every time. Featured in outlets including The Today Show, the Boston Globe, Oprah Daily, Food & Wine, and GQ, Raising the Bar is a tool supporting people through various chapters in their lives and part of a cultural movement toward more mindful and moderate drinking. For subscriptions and one-time purchases, visit https://weareraisingthebar.com/ .

Attachments

Brooke Russell Marigold Marketing & PR 9055103204 brussell@marigoldpr.com