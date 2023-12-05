AutoZone 1st Quarter Domestic Same Store Sales Increase 1.2%; EPS Increases to $32.55

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $4.2 billion for its first quarter (12 weeks) ended November 18, 2023, an increase of 5.1% from the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (12 weeks). Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are as follows:



Constant Currency 12 Weeks 12 Weeks* Domestic 1.2 % 1.2 % International 25.1 % 10.9 % Total Company 3.4 % 2.1 % * Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 52.8%, an increase of 279 basis points versus the prior year. The increase in gross margin was driven by 208 basis point ($83 million net) non-cash LIFO favorability, with the remaining leverage primarily from favorable supply chain costs and higher merchandise margins. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 32.6% versus last year at 31.9%. Deleverage was primarily driven by domestic store payroll and investment in technology related initiatives.

Operating profit increased 17.4% to $848.6 million. Net income for the quarter increased 10.0% over the same period last year to $593.5 million, while diluted earnings per share increased 18.6% to $32.55.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 580 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $2,590, for a total investment of $1.5 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of net shares repurchased, was $14.4 million for the first quarter. Since the inception of the share repurchase program, the Company has repurchased a total of 155 million shares of its common stock, at an average price of $228, for a total investment of $35.3 billion. At the end of the first quarter, the Company had $333.1 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company’s inventory increased 3.0% over the same period last year driven by new store growth. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $197 thousand versus negative $249 thousand last year and negative $201 thousand last quarter.

“I want to thank all AutoZoners across the company for their efforts during our first fiscal quarter. The commitment to superior service resulted in our ability to deliver strong financial results. Our domestic sales results were solid despite tough comparisons from a year ago, while our international business continues to deliver exceptionally strong sales growth. We remain committed to driving sales and earnings growth throughout fiscal 2024, while returning cash to our shareholders,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter ended November 18, 2023, AutoZone opened 17 new stores and closed one in the U.S., five new stores in Mexico and four in Brazil for a total of 25 net new stores. As of November 18, 2023, the Company had 6,316 stores in the U.S., 745 in Mexico and 104 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,165.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, December 5, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its first quarter results. This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 49343 through December 19, 2023.

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to EBITDAR. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “seek,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. These are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather, including extreme temperatures, natural disasters and general weather conditions; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to available and feasible financing on favorable terms; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; the impact of public health issues; inflation, including wage inflation; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees including members of management and other key personnel; construction delays; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; issues relating to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges associated with doing business in and expanding into international markets; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; impact of tariffs; impact of new accounting standards; our ability to execute our growth initiatives; and other business interruptions. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A under Part 1 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 26, 2023, and these Risk Factors should be read carefully. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it should be understood that it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com

Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

AutoZone's 1st Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2024 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 1st Quarter, FY2024 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Results 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended November 18, 2023 November 19, 2022 Net sales $ 4,190,277 $ 3,985,067 Cost of sales 1,976,261 1,990,445 Gross profit 2,214,016 1,994,622 Operating, SG&A expenses 1,365,412 1,271,589 Operating profit (EBIT) 848,604 723,033 Interest expense, net 91,384 57,723 Income before taxes 757,220 665,310 Income tax expense 163,757 125,992 Net income $ 593,463 $ 539,318 Net income per share: Basic $ 33.51 $ 28.37 Diluted $ 32.55 $ 27.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,709 19,007 Diluted 18,234 19,645 Selected Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) November 18, 2023 November 19, 2022 August 26, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,981 $ 269,790 $ 277,054 Merchandise inventories 5,774,467 5,607,690 5,764,143 Current assets 6,956,801 6,633,118 6,779,426 Property and equipment, net 5,713,157 5,194,546 5,596,548 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,998,672 2,922,148 2,998,097 Total assets 16,292,570 15,315,933 15,985,878 Accounts payable 7,182,948 7,345,981 7,201,281 Current liabilities 8,785,622 8,708,989 8,511,856 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,910,727 2,838,433 2,917,046 Total debt 8,583,523 6,328,344 7,668,549 Stockholders' deficit (5,213,671 ) (3,837,923 ) (4,349,894 ) Working capital (1,828,821 ) (2,075,871 ) (1,732,430 )





AutoZone's 1st Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2024 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR (in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) Trailing 4 Quarters November 18, 2023 November 19, 2022 Net income $ 2,582,571 $ 2,413,687 Add: Interest expense 340,033 206,077 Income tax expense 676,953 619,513 EBIT 3,599,557 3,239,277 Add: Depreciation and amortization 508,548 451,886 Rent expense(1) 412,210 383,880 Share-based expense 96,995 75,322 EBITDAR $ 4,617,310 $ 4,150,365 Debt $ 8,583,523 $ 6,328,344 Financing lease liabilities 285,145 309,320 Add: Rent x 6(1) 2,473,260 2,303,280 Adjusted debt $ 11,341,928 $ 8,940,944 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.5 2.2 Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands, except ROIC) Trailing 4 Quarters November 18, 2023 November 19, 2022 Net income $ 2,582,571 $ 2,413,687 Adjustments: Interest expense 340,033 206,077 Rent expense(1) 412,210 383,880 Tax effect(2) (156,466 ) (120,351 ) Adjusted after-tax return $ 3,178,348 $ 2,883,293 Average debt(3) $ 7,392,640 $ 5,924,006 Average stockholders' deficit(3) (4,377,447 ) (3,205,259 ) Add: Rent x 6(1) 2,473,260 2,303,280 Average financing lease liabilities(3) 291,567 291,106 Invested capital $ 5,780,020 $ 5,313,133 Adjusted After-Tax ROIC 55.0 % 54.3 % (1) The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the trailing four quarters ended November 18, 2023 and November 19, 2022.

Trailing 4 Quarters (in thousands) November 18, 2023 November 19, 2022 Total lease cost, per ASC 842 $ 536,217 $ 483,867 Less: Financing lease interest and amortization (90,864 ) (72,400 ) Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance (33,143 ) (27,587 ) Rent expense $ 412,210 $ 383,880 (2) Effective tax rate over the trailing four quarters ended November 18, 2023 and November 19, 2022 is 20.8% and 20.4%, respectively. (3)All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances. Other Selected Financial Information (in thousands) November 18, 2023 November 19, 2022 Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998) $ 35,316,947 $ 30,992,420 Remaining share repurchase authorization ($) 333,053 2,657,580 Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998) 154,612 152,901 Shares outstanding, end of quarter 17,326 18,797 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended November 18, 2023 November 19, 2022 Depreciation and amortization $ 120,224 $ 109,253 Cash flow from operations 830,259 793,587 Capital spending 235,428 114,397



