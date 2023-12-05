PreludeDx to Present New Data on the Clinical Utility of DCISionRT in Australian Patients with DCIS at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

DCISionRT changed radiation therapy decisions in 41% of DCIS patients

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, today announced it will present data demonstrating the decision impact on physician recommendations for radiation therapy (RT) in ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) patients in Australia. The data will be presented at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), held on December 5 - 9, 2023 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas.







The poster entitled, ‘Changes in Treatment Recommendation for Patients with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Using a 7-Gene Predictive Biosignature: Analysis of the Predict Australia Study’, demonstrates that the use of DCISionRT resulted in significant changes in recommendations to add or omit RT compared to clinicopathologic factors (CP) alone. Specifically, in the interim analysis of 483-patients treated with breast conserving surgery in Australia, the use of the test resulted in a 41% change in RT recommendations and a 9% change in hormone therapy (HT) recommendations.

“The integration of DCISionRT into the clinical decision-making processes has a substantial impact on recommendations to personalize care and prevent over- and under-treatment,” said Dr. Yvonne Zissiadis, MBBS, FRANZCR, radiation oncologist, GenesisCare and principal investigator. “The change in treatment recommendations demonstrates the physician’s high confidence in the DCISionRT test results based on prior validations, versus clinicopathology alone.”

“The expanded international data on our PREDICT Australia study for DCIS further establishes DCISionRT’s substantial impact in clinical practice on personalized treatment decisions for early-stage breast cancer patients,” said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx.

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman’s individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman’s risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT’s intelligent reporting provides a woman’s recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient’s treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your RiskTM. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company’s website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, DecisionTree, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

