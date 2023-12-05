Unwrapping Innovation: Blue Lake Packaging announces fiber-based, plastic-free alternative to traditional tape and dispensers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holidays rapidly approaching, Blue Lake Packaging is excited to offer an environmentally-friendly alternative to the standard wrapping tape. Now available on Amazon, Blue Lake ECOLIFE Plastic-Free Tape and Dispenser is made from a fusion of wood and cotton fiber and caters to the growing number of shoppers seeking eco-friendly products.



According to Deloitte’s “2023 Holiday Retail Survey” 43% of consumers are now classified as “sustainable gift shoppers,” up four (4) percent from last year. While eco-friendly wrapping paper has gained traction, Blue Lake founder Ying Liu found that even the environmentally conscious tend to rely on tape that contributes to the plastic waste crisis.

“My kids and I used to apply the single-use tape and dispenser to crafts, boxes, gift wraps all the time. I got a strong sense of guilt every time I threw away the empty rolls and dispensers,” said Liu, a former Apple executive that worked in Product Operation and Supplier Responsibility. “This project was one of my top passion projects when I started the company.”

ECOLIFE Plastic-Free Tape and Dispenser on the other hand, is a completely sustainable solution with just as much sticking power and dispensing force. Each set includes one reusable dispenser and four rolls of tape wrapped around paper cores, all encased in non-bleached, plastic-free packaging designed to be easily recycled with other paper products. This not only addresses the issue of waste but the challenge of clarity in recyclable packaging—a concern for two-thirds of consumers as per McKinsey’s 2023 “Sustainability in Packaging” survey.

“We want the whole user experience to feel environmentally friendly from every angle,” said Liu, adding that ECOLIFE Plastic-Free Tape isn’t merely a product, it’s an invitation for consumers to reduce their plastic waste one gift at a time. “We went through numerous iterations of design changes, just to prioritize recyclability in every piece of the product while making the whole user experience right.”

The ECOLIFE Plastic-Free Tape and Dispenser are the latest of numerous sustainable products created by Blue Lake Packaging.

“We don’t just develop, design and manufacture sustainable packaging, we’re utilizing our fiber technology for consumer products,” said Liu, who is on a mission to eliminate plastic waste by creating plastic-free alternatives to everyday household goods. “We are in the process of remaking everything in a more environmentally responsible way.”

To celebrate its launch, ECOLIFE Plastic-Free Tape sets are being offered at a promotional price of $10.99 for opaque paper tape and $9.99 for clear tape (reg. $15.99).

For more information visit https://www.bluelakeecolife.com.

About Blue Lake Packaging:

Blue Lake Packaging, founded in 2018 under the leadership of Ying Liu, CEO, is a pioneer in crafting innovative, 100% fiber-based solutions, aiming to integrate functionality and disposal-friendliness in packaging and beyond. Additionally, the Blue Lake ECOLIFE product line offers consumers and businesses access to affordable eco-friendly alternatives to essential office supplies. As a proud member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) and How2Recycle, the company actively contributes to sustainability initiatives that aim to reduce environmental impact. Blue Lake Packaging is headquartered Palo Alto, California, with locations in Suzhou, China, and is a certified Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE).

To learn more about Blue Lake Packaging, visit https://www.bluelakepackaging.com/ . More details about Blue Lake ECOLIFE can be found at https://www.bluelakeecolife.com/

