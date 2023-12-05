Leak Detection Dye Market Valuation Poised to Reach US$ 1,408.6 Million by 2033 Amid Growing Safety and Environmental Regulations | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Sales of leak detection dye market in the United States are projected to soar at a CAGR of around 5.3% during the assessment period. The total valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 256.4 million by 2033. The adaptability of leak-detection dyes is a significant factor driving their popularity in the United States.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global leak detection dye market size is forecasted to increase from US$ 815.5 million in 2023 to US$ 1,408.6 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, global demand for leak detection dyes is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.6%.



Leak detection dyes are witnessing higher demand from diverse industrial and commercial sectors, and the trend is expected to continue through 2033. This is due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of application. Leak detection dyes have become essential assets in diverse industries, crucial for upholding operational reliability, guaranteeing adherence to environmental regulations, and enabling economic maintenance approaches. Their significance lies in their diverse advantages, impacting sectors like HVAC, automotive, manufacturing, and others.

Industries emphasize preventive maintenance to avoid expensive downtime and repairs. Leak detection dyes are instrumental in this strategy by enabling the early spotting of leaks.

This proactive maintenance tactic assists industries in tackling issues at their inception, averting their escalation into critical concerns, and aligning to minimize operational interruptions. As industries worldwide move towards more sustainable methods, leak-detection dyes are positioned to have a pivotal impact. Their eco-friendly compositions and capacity to avert the discharge of hazardous materials resonate with the increasing focus on sustainability and corporate accountability.

Ensuring safety in industrial settings is crucial. Water-based leak detection dyes, commonly used in these scenarios, usually possess non-toxic and non-corrosive properties, guaranteeing a safe workplace for technicians and operators. This focus on safety complies with industry norms and guidelines.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for leak detection dyes is projected to thrive at a 5.6% CAGR through 2033.

is projected to thrive at a CAGR through 2033. By product type, water-based dyes segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,408.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. By end use industry, the industrial segment held a market share of 39.3% in 2023.

in 2023. North America is expected to account for a significant share of about 30.0% in 2033.

in 2033. China's industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 377.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. The United States is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 256.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 8.5% CAGR through 2033.



"Leak detection dyes are becoming more favored within the industry because they adeptly pinpoint leakages, ensure adherence to environmental rules, provide economical options, enhance system performance, and align with the sector's emphasis on preventive maintenance and system enhancement." - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Spectronics Corporation, TSI Supercool, Cool Air Products, Chromatech Incorporated, Tracer Products, Abbey Color, and ROBERT KOCH Industries Inc. are the leading manufacturers of leak detection dyes. The industry is witnessing significant growth in emerging markets such as India and China. Key players are expanding their presence in these markets by establishing local manufacturing facilities and strengthening their distribution networks.

Recent developments-

Spectronics released the GLO Seal syringe and adapter kit in October 2023. The GLO Seal syringe and adapter kit are cost-effective. This allows for a more versatile entrance into various industries and applications.

Kingscote Chemicals launched a new product line in September 2023. It offers tracer dyes under the name Bright Dyes® in various formats, including tablets, liquids, powders, and waxes.

Pylam Dyes launched a new dye line in March 2022, including roughly 46 hues in water-soluble powder and liquids and solvent-soluble powder and liquids.



Leak Detection Dyes Industry Research Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 815.5 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 1,408.6 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 5.6 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (metric tons) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Market Segments Covered Product Type

Form

End Use Industry

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

BENELUX

NORDICS

Poland

Hungary Balkan and Baltics

Russia

India

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Australia and New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Other GCC Countries

Türkiye

Other African Union

South Africa Key Companies Profiled Spectronics Corporation

TSI Supercool

Cool Air Products

Chromatech Incorporated

Tracer Products

Abbey Color

Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

Kingscote Chemicals Highside Chemicals, Inc.

ERRECOM SPA

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, Inc.

Liqui Moly

Goryo Chemical, Inc.

OceanTools

ROBERT KOCH Industries Inc.

Leak Detection Dye Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Solvent-based Dyes

Water-based Dyes

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By End Use:

Automotive Industry Coolant System Air Conditioning

Aviation Industry Aircraft Fuel Systems Hydraulic Systems

HVAC/R Residential A/C Commercial A/C Refrigeration

Industrial Boilers Chillers Reactors HVAC Systems Others

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

