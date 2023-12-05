Teleflex Awarded Peripheral Access Agreement with Premier, Inc.

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it was awarded the Peripheral Access purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. Effective December 1st, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Teleflex’s Peripheral Access products. Premier has awarded Teleflex a national multi-source agreement for Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICCs), PICC navigation equipment, and Midlines.



“Teleflex strives to deliver vascular access products that are designed to benefit both clinicians and patients, while helping to protect against vascular access related complications1-7,” said Lisa Kudlacz, President and General Manager, Teleflex Vascular. “We are pleased to continue to support Premier members with these PICC, Midline and Navigation products. Arrow™ PICCs and Midlines are available in a traditional design or with Arrowg+ard Blue Advance™ Protection Technology that’s proven effective to reduce catheter colonization by the major central line associated blood stream infection (CLABSI) causing pathogens.”2-7

Teleflex, through its Arrow™ Peripheral Access products, has recently refreshed the portfolio to help healthcare providers optimize patient outcomes, reduce catheter colonization of the major central line-associated infections (CLABSI) causing pathogens, and efficiently streamline insertion procedures1-7.

The group purchasing agreement includes access to the:

Arrow ™ VPS Rhythm DLX ™ Device capital equipment portfolio for PICC placements

VPS Rhythm DLX Device capital equipment portfolio for PICC placements Arrow ™ PICCs preloaded with the NaviCurve ™ Stylet

PICCs preloaded with the NaviCurve Stylet Arrow ™ VPS G4 ™ Capital Equipment portfolio for PICC placements

VPS G4 Capital Equipment portfolio for PICC placements Traditional Arrow ™ PICCs

PICCs Arrowg+ard Blue Advance ™ Antimicrobial/Antithrombogenic PICCs

Antimicrobial/Antithrombogenic PICCs Traditional Arrow ™ Midlines

Midlines Arrowg+ard Blue Advance ™ Antimicrobial/Antithrombogenic Midlines

Antimicrobial/Antithrombogenic Midlines Arrow ™ Twin Cath ™ Peripheral Catheters

Twin Cath Peripheral Catheters Peripheral Access accessories



Teleflex is committed to supporting vascular access specialists in their efforts to reduce vascular-related complications by offering the world's first antimicrobial and antithrombogenic PICCs and Midlines.3,7

Utilizing Arrowg+ard Blue Advance™ PICCs and Midlines guards against CLABSI-causing pathogens in areas that are clinically out of reach.3,7 This protection lasts while the line is in the patient for at least 30 days.3,7

The next-generation VPS Rhythm™ DLX Device provides real-time catheter tip location information by using the patient’s cardiac electrical activity. The device is also available with an optional integrated ultrasound featuring a Catheter-to-Vessel ratio tool that promotes standardization in vessel measurement. This device works in concert with the Arrow™ PICC preloaded with the NaviCurve™ Stylet, providing innovative tip navigation/location technologies.

The VPS Rhythm™ DLX Device with TipTracker™ Technology eliminates the need for a confirmatory x-ray8, helping the clinician insert seamlessly through ultrasound vessel assessment, PICC navigation, to final tip confirmation in the lower third of the superior vena cava.1

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Rx only

Contraindication:

Clinical assessment of the patient must be completed to ensure no contraindications exist. The Arrowg+ard Blue Advance™ PICC is contraindicated in the following areas:

• Patients with known hypersensitivity to chlorhexidine

• In presence of device related infections

• In presence of previous or current thrombosis in the intended vessel or along the catheterized vessel pathway.

No correlation between in vitro/in vivo testing methods and clinical outcomes have currently been ascertained.

For complete indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, and adverse reactions, please refer to each referenced product's full package insert.

