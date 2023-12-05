Chocolate Market hare, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Business Statistics, and Forecast until 2030 | Mars
Chocolate is used as flavoring ingredients in several foodstuffs, such as chocolate brownies, cakes, chocolate cookies, bars, and candies.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chocolate Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
Chocolate is commonly consumed food product around the world. It is made from cocoa seeds and commonly consumed as confectioneries in various forms like bars, candies and others. Chocolate helps improving mood and reducing stress.
Market Dynamics:
The chocolate market is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising health benefits associated with chocolate consumption such as reducing risk of heart diseases. Studies have shown that antioxidants present in cocoa help lowering blood pressure and reducing bad cholesterol levels. Additionally, growing gifting culture especially around festivals and occasions is also contributing to the market growth. Consumers are increasingly preferring chocolate gifts over other conventional gifts options thus driving more demand.
Top Key Players are Covered in this Report:
★ Mars
★ Hershey
★ Nestlé
★ Barry Callebaut
★ Kraft Foods
★ Ferrero
★ Moonstruck Chocolatier Co.
★ Ghirardelli Chocolate Co.
★ Mondelez International (Cadbury).
Detailed Segmentation
By Type:
★ Dark Chocolate
★ Milk and White Chocolate
By Distribution:
★ Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
★ Convenience Stores
★ Online Stores
★ Other
Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:
» North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
» Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)
» Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)
» South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)
» Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)
Chocolate Market Drivers: Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate has numerous health benefits which is driving its demand in the chocolate market. Dark chocolate contains high amounts of antioxidants namely polyphenols which provides numerous health benefits. Polyphenols helps reduce risks of heart diseases by lowering blood pressure and reducing bad LDL cholesterol levels. Regular consumption of dark chocolate in moderation also helps reduce stress levels and boosts mood by increasing serotonin levels in the brain. Dark chocolate also contains iron, magnesium, copper and manganese which helps maintain bone health and prevent osteoporosis. Due to increasing health awareness among consumers, more people are opting for dark chocolates instead of sugary milk chocolates for its health benefits. This is a major driver for growth in the chocolate market.
Chocolate Market Drivers: Changing Consumer Preferences Towards Premium Chocolate
Consumer preferences are changing towards premium chocolate products with higher cocoa content. Consumers are willing to pay more for chocolates with exotic cocoa flavors and innovative ingredients. Premium chocolates made from specialty cocoa beans sourced from unique geographical regions are in high demand. Artisanal chocolatiers offering handcrafted chocolates with unique flavor profiles have gained popularity. Chocolate brands are also introducing premium product ranges made from high quality and sustainably sourced cocoa beans to cater to evolving consumer tastes. Easily available information has made consumers more aware of the sourcing of cocoa and production processes of chocolates. This has boosted demand for ethically produced premium chocolates driving significant growth in the chocolate market.
Chocolate Market Restrain: Obesity Concerns
Rising health concerns related to obesity is a major restrain for the chocolate market growth. Chocolates are generally high in calories, sugar and fat content. Excessive consumption of chocolates can lead to weight gain and become a contributor to obesity. As per WHO, worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975 and majority of world's population live in countries where overweight and obesity kills more people than underweight. Increasing obese and overweight population tends to reduce chocolate consumption or switch to low sugar varieties. Parents are also limiting chocolates intake of children due to obesity risks. Thus demand for regular chocolates is adversely affected due to growing obesity problem globally.
Chocolate Market Opportunity: Emergence of Healthier Chocolate Variants
The emergence of healthier variants of chocolate represents a major opportunity for growth in the chocolate market. Chocolate producers are innovating and introducing new healthier options with reduced sugar and fat content to cater to increasingly health conscious consumers. Low sugar, low fat, high protein and gluten free options available. Chocolates fortified with nutrients like vitamins, minerals, probiotics, amino acids etc. are gaining popularity. Use of natural substitutes like stevia, erythritol in place of sugar is increasing. Chocolates blended with nuts, grains and spices also provide added nutritional benefits. Furthermore, growing vegan and plant-based trends can boost opportunities with animal-free chocolate variants. By addressing obesity and health concerns through innovative new launches, huge potential exists to attract more consumers to the chocolate market.
Chocolate Market Trends: Personalization and Customization in Chocolates
The trend towards personalization and customization is increasing significantly in the chocolate market. Consumers desire unique and memorable chocolate gifting experiences beyond standard chocolates. Chocolatiers are offering customized options like chocolate boxes with personal messages, customized chocolate bars and truffles molded in favorite images, monograms or shapes. Do-it-yourself chocolate workshops providing hands-on experiences to make customized creations are also popular. Digital technologies allow dynamic personalization with options to design chocolate wrappers and boxes online. Experience retailing taking via pop-up stores and events enable tactile customization. Branded chocolates are enhancing personalization with options for custom assortments, fillings and flavors. This highly effective trend helps build stronger brand loyalty and emotional connect with customers driving repeat purchases. Personalization improves the overall chocolate purchasing and consumption experience.
