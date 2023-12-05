Laser Diode Market Dynamics, Regulatory Frameworks, Growth, Challenges, Opportunities forecast to 2030
Laser diodes are semiconductor devices that emit coherent light when an electric current passes through it. They are used in various applications such as optical disk drives, barcode scanners, industrial processing, military and medical fields.
Market Dynamics:
Laser diodes find widespread use in applications such as optical fiber communication, optical disk drives, laser printers, barcode readers, laser pointers, surgery and therapeutic medical applications. The growing demand for cloud computing and 2D/3D animation is fueling the need for high data transmission speeds. This is increasing the demand for optical fiber communication where laser diodes are used. Additionally, increasing investments in the healthcare sector for developing advanced medical technologies is also propelling the laser diode market growth. The rising applications of laser diodes in industrial processing of materials such as cutting, welding, heating and marking due to benefits such as high precision and efficiency is further supporting the market growth.
According to Coherent Market Insights study, The global laser diode market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11.9 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period (2021-2028).
Rising Adoption of Laser Diodes in Medical Applications is a Key Driver
The growing demand for laser diodes in various medical applications such as surgical procedures, dermatology treatments, biomedical equipment and aesthetic applications is a major driver for the laser diode market. Laser diodes offer several advantages over traditional laser sources such as compact size, low cost of operation and maintenance. Their precise wavelength control also makes them suitable for sensitive medical applications. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population globally is leading to higher incidences of age-related diseases, thereby propelling the demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic procedures which employ laser diodes. The increasing investments by both public and private players in the medical technology sector to develop advanced treatment solutions integrating laser diodes will continue to boost market revenues in the coming years.
Increasing Use of Laser Diodes in Optical Storage and Printing is another Major Driver
Laser diodes are extensively used in optical storage devices like CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray discs for data reading and recording functions. With greater amounts of digital content being generated worldwide, the need for higher storage capacities is driving the evolution of newer optical disk formats like 3D optical disks which require more advanced laser diodes. Similarly, the growing demand for multi-functional printers for both commercial and household use is propelling the laser diode market as these printers employ several laser diodes for functions like printing, scanning and photocopying. Additionally, laser diodes are gaining acceptance in barcoding and labelling applications owing to benefits like non-contact printing and ability to print high-resolution codes on a variety of surfaces. All these factors are expected to boost the consumption of laser diodes for optical storage and printing uses over the coming years.
Declining Average Selling Prices Pose a Challenge
The laser diode market faces the challenges of declining average selling prices (ASPs) of products due to ongoing technological advancements and increasing competition among manufacturers. As the laser diode technology matures through continuous R&D, the manufacturing costs are decreasing which allows suppliers to reduce product prices while still maintaining profit margins. This makes it difficult for companies to charge premium prices. Moreover, the entry of new players from Asia has intensified price competition in the market as they offer similar products at lower costs. The shifting of production to low-labor cost countries by major brands has also contributed to ASP declines. While lower prices increase the affordability of laser diodes, they squeeze profit margins for suppliers. The laser diode market players need to focus on value-added features, innovative applications and cost leadership to cope with the pricing pressures.
Advent of Micro Laser Diode Technology Offers Exciting Opportunities
The development of micro laser diodes or Raman lasers measuring just a few micrometers in size provides huge opportunities for increasing the usage of laser diodes in new areas. These compact semiconductors offer benefits like energy efficiency and ability to integrate numerous lasers on a chip level. They can enable the miniaturization of laser-based devices for applications in consumer electronics, autonomous vehicles, medical equipment, communications and sensing. For instance, micro laser diode arrays are finding applications in wearables for sensing vital health parameters. Their small size also allows the development of laser projectors with improved brightness for applications in AR/VR headsets and smartphones. Furthermore, researchers are investigating the potential of micro laser arrays as light sources for optical interconnects in future computers to overcome bandwidth bottlenecks. As micro laser technology matures, it is expected to open up new exciting growth avenues for the laser diode market.
Surging Demand for 3D Sensing is a Significant Market Trend
An emerging trend favourably impacting the laser diode market growth is the increasing demand for 3D sensing capabilities in consumer electronics and industrial applications. 3D sensing allows devices to detect and analyze their surrounding environment in three dimensions using lasers. Technologies like 3D facial recognition, 3D mapping and 3D gesture control are gaining widespread adoption. Mobile devices are integrating 3D sensing using laser diodes for functions like facial authentication, augmented reality and depth sensing cameras. The automotive industry is actively working on advancing 3D LiDAR systems using laser diodes for applications such as advanced driver assistance, autonomous driving and collision avoidance. Industrial automation is another major area driving the need for compact 3D laser sensors. With continuous innovation, 3D sensing capabilities are expected to proliferate across more
The major players operating in the market include:
➱ ASML Holding NV
➱ Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG
➱ Axcel Photonics Inc.
➱ Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
➱ Coherent Inc.
➱ Sharp Corporation
➱ Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.
➱ IPG Photonics Corp.
➱ Newport Corp.
These companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.
Segmentation:
◘ By Doping Material: InGaN, GaN, AIGaInP, GaAIAs, GaInAsSb, GaAs, Others
◘ By Application: Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Defense, Others
◘ By Technology: Double Hetero structure Lasers Diodes, Quantum Well Lasers Diodes, Quantum Cascade Lasers Diodes, Distributed Feedback Lasers Diodes, SCH Lasers Diodes, VCSEL Diodes, VECSEL Diodes
◘ By Property (wavelength): Infrared Laser Diode, Red Laser Diode, Blue Laser Diode, Blue Violet Laser Diode, Green Laser Diode, Ultraviolet Laser Diode
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
