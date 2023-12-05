



Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

05 December 2023 at 1.00 p.m.

Change negotiations in Aktia Bank have ended



The change negotiations under the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings initiated by Aktia Bank Plc on 6 November 2023 have ended. As a result, Aktia Bank will reorganise its operations and, as a consequence of this, reduce approximately 23 tasks instead of the initially estimated 35. Less than half of the redundancies concern the customer interface, while approximately one-third concern group functions. In connection with the changes, the duties of six employees are transformed into new roles. Some employees have been offered new tasks or roles. Therefore, the exact number of redundancies and changes will be known by the end of the year.

The aim of the change negotiations is to simplify and renew the organisation and its activities. In asset management, the objective is to improve customer experience and to develop and strengthen service models.

“We have developed our internal processes and systems within asset management, and the next step is to bring our specialised expertise even closer to the customer. As a wealth manager bank, we want to ensure that we always take care of the customer comprehensively and provide comprehensive advice. However, change negotiations are always challenging for the organisation. We will support the employees affected by the changes to the best of our ability,” says Juha Hammarén, CEO of Aktia.

The changes have no direct consequences for our customers' investments or existing services and do not require any actions from customers.”





Further information:

Mia Smeds, Director of Communications, tel. +358 44 546 0379, mia.smeds(a)aktia.fi





