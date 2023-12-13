Serial Entrepreneur & CEO Ulf Arnetz Featured on Class CNBC, Shares Insight on U.S. Expansion and Simplified Growth

Ulf Arnetz on Class CNBC

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent appearance on Class CNBC's acclaimed program "The Floor," Howwe Technologies' CEO and Founder, Ulf Arnetz, recounted his journey as a seasoned entrepreneur. He elaborated on his tactical methodology for penetrating the U.S. market, following the establishment of successful benchmarks in Sweden's testbed environment. The segment traced Ulf's trajectory from launching ventures in Sweden to their triumphant scale-up in the U.S., leading to strategic acquisitions by NASDAQ-listed corporations.Arnetz’s journey is marked by his unique approach to solving business problems through innovative software solutions. In the interview, Arnetz introduces Howwe, a revolutionary solution for growth specifically designed for CEOs and presidents. The CEO bears the ultimate responsibility for a company's success, tasked with developing strategies and deploying resources to execute them. While other C-suite officers and employees contribute, the CEO's decisions significantly influence about 45% of the company's overall performance, according to a recent McKinsey study.The software, built around a method for growth, is a response to the pressing need for CEOs to expedite the execution of key strategic initiatives in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape. Howwe addresses this need by significantly shortening the time from decision-making to company-wide alignment and execution. It fosters a direct connection between the CEO's vision and employees' actions, enabling quick adjustments during disruptive periods.The user-centric design of Howwe ensures that strategic execution is not only intuitive but also impactful. This approach leads to higher Employee Satisfaction Scores and measurable performance improvements.Reflecting on his past achievements, including the prestigious Global Fast 500 award from Deloitte, Arnetz expressed his ambition for Howwe Technologies to become a leading player in the industry, aspiring to rival giants like Salesforce. He emphasizes the critical role of digital transformation for CEOs in navigating current market challenges and global disruptions."In today's dynamic business world, it's essential for CEOs to adapt and embrace digital transformation. Our solution for growth, Howwe, is not just a software; it's a strategic tool that empowers leaders to increase revenue and profit while enhancing employee satisfaction. This is the future of business management", says Ulf Arnetz, CEO and Founder of Howwe Technologies.Ulf Arnetz also commented on the current financial landscape, noting the increasing interest from venture capital firms in innovative solutions like Howwe, even amidst potential economic downturns. This interest underscores the platform's potential in revolutionizing how businesses operate and thrive.In closing, Ulf extends an invitation to fellow entrepreneurs and innovators to engage in mutual learning and exploration of new opportunities. His vision encapsulates not only the success of his ventures but also the collaborative spirit that drives the entrepreneurial community forward.To tune into the conversation, visit the episode here For more information about Howwe Technologies and their solution for growth, please visit howwe.io Howwe Technologies AB (publ) stands at the forefront of SaaS innovation as the creators of Howwe, the Solution for Growth. With our method and software, we simplify the execution of strategy. Empowering businesses globally, we're committed to redefining strategy execution and driving sustainable financial growth.

