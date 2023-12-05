Submit Release
Berlin Barracks // Shooting

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3006836

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                           

STATION:  Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: December 5, 2023 at 2344 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of E Calais

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 4, 2023, at approximately 2344 hours, the Vermont State Police received reports of a male shot in the Town of East Calais. The victim was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center. He is currently being treated and unresponsive. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Based on initial investigation it was determined this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. If anyone has information regarding this shooting, please call the Vermont State Police in Berlin or report it to the anonymous tip line.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, additional information, including the victim’s identity, is not currently available.

 

