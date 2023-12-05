U.S. Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) Market 2023 Value Chain, Industry Analysis and Trends and Forecast 2030 |Hologic Inc
U.S. computer-aided detection (CAD) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 632.0 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecastBURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Computer-aided detection (CAD) is a medical imaging technique used to detect anomalies or abnormalities that can be an indication of diseases like cancer. CAD helps radiologists in early detection of abnormalities, disease progression and intervention monitoring. It aids in the interpretation of medical images by highlighting areas of interest that may signal potential problems needing further investigation.
Market Dynamics:
Growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is estimated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. AI and machine learning algorithms are increasingly being used to process medical images and assist radiologists with diagnosis. Increasing integration of AI in CAD software is enabling improved accuracy of abnormality detection. Additionally, rising geriatric population in the U.S. coupled with increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer is further fueling the demand for CAD solutions for early detection. Healthcare reforms emphasizing on precision medicine and better clinical outcomes also support adoption of advanced medical imaging technologies such as CAD.
Demand for Early Disease Detection is Driving Growth in the U.S. CAD Market
The primary driver for the growth of the U.S. CAD market is the need for early and accurate disease detection. CAD systems help radiologists detect cancers and other diseases at earlier stages by highlighting suspicious areas that may be missed on a radiological image. As cancer mortality rates remain high in the U.S., there is increasing focus on screening programs that can catch cancers early when they are most treatable. CAD significantly improves radiologist accuracy and productivity for diseases screening like breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and colorectal cancer. As the population ages and more Americans participate in screening programs, the demand for CAD will continue rising to support early and lifesaving diagnosis.
Growing Volume of Medical Imaging Exams is Fueling CAD Adoption
Another key factor augmenting the market is the growing number of medical imaging exams performed each year. Advanced medical imaging technologies like MRI, CT, ultrasound and mammography are central to modern healthcare but have led to a massive increase in the number of images that radiologists must analyze on a daily basis. Individual radiologists simply cannot keep up with such high workloads without the aid of AI and automation. CAD acts as a “second pair of eyes” to help detect subtle findings and speed up interpretation of large exam backlogs. As the U.S. population requires more medical imaging over time, healthcare organizations are increasingly turning to CAD systems to maintain diagnostic quality and boost radiologist productivity with rising patient volumes.
Reimbursement Uncertainty Hinders Market Growth
One challenge impeding faster growth of the U.S. CAD market is ongoing uncertainty regarding reimbursement policies for advanced medical technologies. Private insurers and government payers like Medicare are cautious about coverage and payment levels for new healthcare IT systems like CAD software. Without adequate reimbursement rates set by payers, many hospitals and imaging centers have been hesitant to invest in expensive CAD solutions upfront. As CAD expands into new clinical applications, vendors face an ongoing struggle to prove the diagnostic and economic value of their products to key payers. Only with clearer reimbursement policies established will the full market potential of CAD be realized in the U.S. healthcare system.
Expanding CAD Applications Present Growth Opportunities
A prime opportunity for vendors lies in diversifying CAD software beyond breast imaging into new clinical domains. While mammography remains the largest use case, advances are allowing CAD to assist radiologists across more departments. Lung cancer screening with low-dose CT is one area primed for further CAD adoption given the complexity of these scans. Vendors are also achieving promising early results applying CAD to other cancers like lymphomas, as well as neurological conditions. By developing solutions tailored for new anatomical areas and pathologies, companies can capture a broader section of the medical imaging expenditure. Radiologists will welcome additional computer assisted tools that improve their decision-making in diverse specialties over time.
Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing CAD Capabilities
A major trend impacting the long-term prospects of the U.S. CAD industry is the integration of deep learning and artificial intelligence. Older CAD products traditionally used rule-based algorithms with limited capacity for adaptive learning. However, AI is enabling CAD software to train on massive anonymized image datasets and recognize subtle imaging signs far better than humanly possible. With deep neural networks, next-gen CAD solutions are demonstrating vastly improved detection and False positive reduction rates especially for small lung nodules and lesions. As AI-powered CAD infuses intelligence directly into the clinical reading workflow, radiologists will gain invaluable decision support partners. This transformative technology ensures CAD remains an indispensable tool for the future of medical imaging.
Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players. Analysis of U.S. Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) companies, key tactics followed by Leading Key Players:
◘ iCAD Inc.
◘ Koninklijke Philips N.V.
◘ Hologic Inc.
◘ Carestream Health Inc.
◘ Siemens AG
◘ GE Healthcare
◘ EDDA Technology Inc.
◘ Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.
Note: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
By Product Type:
Breast CAD
Abdominal CAD
Prostrate CAD
Cardiovascular CAD
Others
By Imaging Modality:
Mammography
X-Ray Imaging
MRI
Computed Tomography
Ultrasound
Others
