Vaccines Delivery Devices Market Product Size Data 2023 to 2030: Analysis of Industry Trends, Growth | Valeritas, Vaxxas
vaccine delivery devices include disposable syringes, jet injectors, micro- needles, intradermal delivery devices for delivery of inactivated poliovirus vaccineBURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Vaccines delivery devices are medical devices that are used for the administration of vaccines into the body via routes such as intradermal, intramuscular, and subcutaneous. They are commonly used for effective vaccination against infectious diseases.
Market Dynamics:
Technological advancements in vaccine administration have been a key driver of growth in the vaccines delivery devices market. Self-injection mechanisms and pain-free delivery options have improved patient compliance for vaccination. There has also been a shift towards devices that can administer multiple doses from a single syringe in community-based programs. This significantly improves affordability and logistics for mass immunization campaigns. Furthermore, the introduction of thermostable vaccines that do not require cold chain storage and transportation has promoted use of advanced devices in remote locations lacking stable infrastructure.
Market Drivers
Increase in immunization programs globally is driving the vaccines delivery devices market
Immunization programs are being carried out extensively across the world by governments and international health organizations. The aim is to vaccinate maximum population against various fatal diseases such as smallpox, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, pneumococcal disease etc. According to WHO, vaccines save millions of lives every year. The increasing focus on immunization is resulting in rise in demand for various vaccines delivery devices such as syringes, intradermal delivery devices, jet injectors etc. which are essential for safe and effective delivery of vaccines.
Growing prevalence of diseases propels the need for vaccination which fuels the market
Rising instances of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, pneumonia etc. across the globe is a major concern. Vaccination helps in providing immunity and preventing outbreak of diseases. According to CDC, vaccination programs have led to significant reduction in diseases globally. However, new and re-emerging diseases continue to pose challenges. This sustained threat of disease outbreaks is prompting healthcare organizations and governments to focus on immunization against various pathogens. This growing need for vaccination is positively impacting the vaccines delivery devices market.
Market Restrain
Product recalls due to safety issues hinder the market performance
Safety issues sometimes arise with vaccines delivery devices which leads to their product recalls. For example, in December 2018, CDC issued a warning regarding faulty syringes being used to administer flu vaccine which could cause inaccurate dosing. Similarly, certain batches of pre-filled syringes manufactured by MRK Sharps Technology were recalled in 2019 due to potential leakage issues. Such incidents damage consumer confidence in products and also disrupt normal supply chain and business operations of manufacturers. Managing product recalls is a costly affair for companies. This acts as a key restrain for the overall growth of vaccines delivery devices market.
Market Opportunity
Integration of automation and digitization provides opportunities for innovation
Ongoing advancements in digital technologies are opening up opportunities to integrate automation and digitization within vaccines delivery devices. For instance, development of wearable and wireless drug delivery systems enables remote monitoring of vaccination programs. Computerized tracking systems help optimize inventory management and supply chain of devices. Integration of Artificial Intelligence and IoT also allows for smart connectivity between devices and electronic health records. Such innovations can improve user experience, enhance safety as well as enable real-time data collection and analysis. This presents lucrative prospects for market players to develop next generation smart and digital vaccines delivery solutions.
Market Trends
Adoption of pre-filled syringes and needle-free technologies is a major trend
Rising preference for user-friendly devices that eliminate risks of needle-stick injuries is prompting a shift towards pre-filled syringes and needle-free delivery systems. Pre-filled syringes have advantages like accurate dosing and less chances of contamination. On the other hand, needle-free technologies like jet injectors provide painless administration and are better for mass immunization camps. Manufacturers are actively focusing on developing advanced pre-filled and needle-free products. For example, PharmaJet is a leading provider of needle-free injection systems. Growing acceptance of such innovative vaccine delivery options is a noteworthy trend in the market.
Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players. Analysis of Vaccines Delivery Devices companies, key tactics followed by Leading Key Players:
◘ Panacea Pharmaceuticals
◘ 3 M
◘ Biojet Medical Technologies Pharmajet
◘ Valeritas
◘ Vaxxas
◘ Gerresheimer
◘ Schott AG
◘ Corium International
◘ Becton Dickinson & Company.
Note: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
On the basis of product type,
Syringes
Jet Injectors
Micro needles
Aerosol/dry powder inhalation
Intranasal delivery devices
Intradermal delivery devices
On the basis of route of administration,
Intradermal
Intramuscular
Subcutaneous
Others
On the basis of end-user,
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
The Study Objectives are:
A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Vaccines Delivery Devices Market and their corresponding data.
It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.
Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.
It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.
The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.
Table of Contents:
Market scenario 2023
Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Driving Force Product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Vaccines Delivery Devices market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Vaccines Delivery Devices Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges & Opportunities of the Vaccines Delivery Devices
Chapter 4: Presenting the Vaccines Delivery Devices Market Factor Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entry, and Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User, and Region/Country 2023 - 2030
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Vaccines Delivery Devices market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Market positioning & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by Manufacturers/Companies with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2030)
Chapters 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source
Key Questions Answered:
What is the market size and CAGR of the Vaccines Delivery Devices Market during the forecast period?
How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Vaccines Delivery Devices Market shares?
What is the growing demand of the Market during the forecast period?
Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?
What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Vaccines Delivery Devices Market?
