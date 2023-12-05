Rise in Demand for Versatile Materials has Led to the Growth of the Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market; says TNR
Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market was valued at USD 12.2 Bn in 2022 with a growing at a compound yearly growth rate of 10.8% throughout the forecast periodWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ultra-thin glass market is predicted to grow considerably in the future years. The global ultra-thin glass market was valued at USD 12.2 Bn in 2022 with a growing at a compound yearly growth rate of 10.8% throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for wearable gadgets, as well as the growing trend towards miniaturization and flexibility of electronics, are projected to be the key drivers of development of the global ultra-thin glass market.
The ultra-thin glass market has emerged as an innovative aspect in the world of materials science and technology, revolutionizing numerous industries with its remarkable characteristics. Defined by its exceptional thinness, flexibility, and diverse range of applications, ultra-thin glass has captured the imagination of innovators and industries alike. This remarkable material, with thicknesses spanning from mere micrometers to a few millimeters, has found its way into the core of cutting-edge technologies, from flexible displays to lightweight solar panels and sleek automotive designs. As a result, the ultra-thin glass market stands at the forefront of innovation, continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible in electronics, renewable energy, and beyond.
Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022 USD 12.2 Billion
Market Value Forecast 2031 USD 32.8 Billion
Growth Rate 10.8%
Historical Data 2015-2021
Base Year 2022
Forecast Data 2023-2031
Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Trends
The ultra-thin glass market is undergoing various technological innovations. One of the most prominent trends is the increasing adoption of ultra-thin glass in flexible electronic devices. Flexible displays for smartphones, tablets, wearables, and foldable devices rely on ultra-thin glass substrates to provide durability and bendability. As consumer demand for innovative, flexible electronics continues to rise, this trend is expected to grow.
On the other hand, ultra-thin glass is gaining traction in the solar energy industry. Thin glass substrates are used to manufacture lightweight and flexible solar panels. This trend aligns with the global shift towards renewable energy sources, as the solar industry seeks ways to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Future
The ultra-thin glass market is poised for substantial growth and innovation as it continues to evolve in response to technological advancements and market demands. Its unique properties make it a versatile material that will play a critical role in shaping the future of electronics, renewable energy, automotive, and various other industries. For instance, capacitive fingerprint sensors are becoming increasingly vital for secure smartphone user authentication. To achieve the best level of identification accuracy, they need coverings that are as thin as possible while simultaneously being highly sturdy. The leading player in the market, SCHOTT offers ultra-thin glass that has an unusually high dielectric constant, the sensor signal is only minimally attenuated on its journey to the finger. SCHOTT is now the sole manufacturer of chemically hardened ultra-thin glass, which has four times the strength of unhardened base glass. Thus ultra-thin glass market will flourish in the forthcoming years due to rising demand across various industries.
Key Highlights from the Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market
• The thickness aspect is crucial for ultra-thin glass for several reasons, and it plays a pivotal role in determining the glass's performance and suitability for various applications. Ultra-thin glass is often used in applications requiring flexibility, such as foldable and rollable displays, wearable devices, and flexible solar panels. Thinner glass can bend and conform to different shapes without breaking, making it ideal for these applications. In 2022, 0.3mm to 1mm thickness segment had the highest share in the global ultra-thin glass market.
• Based on the application segment, consumer electronics segment had the highest share in the global ultra-thin glass market in 2022. Rising demand for innovation components in the consumer electronics to reduce the overall weight and accommodate several components has led to a huge demand for ultra-thin glasses. With the advancements in the smartphones, ultra-thin glasses play a critical role in the development of flexible and foldable displays. These innovative form factors are gaining popularity as they offer larger screens in compact devices. Recently in 2023, Huawei, announced their launch of foldable smartphone and is reported to feature new ultra-thin glass developed by a Chinese display marker. Besides the leading players in the smartphone industry, Samsung partnered with Corning for ultra-thin glass for their Galaxy fold smartphones. Thus, as the consumer electronics industry evolves in the upcoming years, the ultra-thin glass market will also experience a huge growth.
• Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the ultra-thin glass market during the forecast period 2023-2031. Asia, particularly countries like China, South Korea, and Japan, is a hub for consumer electronics manufacturing. The growing demand for thinner, lighter, and more flexible displays in smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices has driven the need for ultra-thin glass. Asian consumers are also early adopters of innovative technology, further fueling this demand. While on the other hand, the automotive industry in Asia is rapidly evolving with a focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and improved fuel efficiency. As ultra-thin glass is used for lightweight glazing solutions in these vehicles, making them more energy-efficient. As EV adoption rises, so does the demand for this type of glass which will lead to the growth of overall ultra-thin glass market.
Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Competitors
Major players operating in the global ultra-thin glass market are
o AGC Inc.
o Central Glass Co., Ltd.
o Corning Incorporated
o JNS Glass & Coatings
o Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd.
o Präzisions Glas & Optik GmbH
o RIDER GLASS COMPANY LIMITED
o SCHOTT Poland Sp.z o.o.
o Other Industry Participants
Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market
By Thickness
o Less than f0.3mm
o 0.3mm – 1mm
o 1mm – 2mm
By Manufacturing Process
o Float
o Fusion
o Draw Down
By Application
o Consumer Electronics
o Medical
o Automotive
o Aviation
o Solar Energy
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
