Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Spexotras, trametinib, Date of authorisation: 05/01/2024, Status: Authorised

For the full list of side effects and restrictions with Spexotras, see the package leaflet.

The most common side effects with Spexotras (which may affect more than 1 in 5 people) include fever, rash, headache, vomiting, tiredness, dry skin, diarrhoea, haemorrhage (bleeding), nausea (feeling sick), dermatitis acneiform (acne-like rash), neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that fights infection), abdominal (belly) pain and cough.

