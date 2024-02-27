Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Naveruclif, paclitaxel, Date of authorisation: 05/01/2024, Status: Authorised

Naveruclif can only be obtained with a prescription and should only be given under the supervision of a specialist cancer doctor in units that are specialised in giving ‘cytotoxic’ (cell-killing) medicines. It should not be interchanged with other medicines containing paclitaxel.

Naveruclif is given as an infusion into a vein over a period of 30 minutes. The recommended dose depends on the patient’s height and weight and on the condition the patient is treated for.

In metastatic breast cancer, Naveruclif is given on its own every three weeks.

In metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas, Naveruclif is given in 4-week treatment cycles. The medicine is given once a day on days 1, 8 and 15 of each cycle. Immediately after giving Naveruclif, gemcitabine should be given.

In non-small cell lung cancer, treatment is carried out in 3-week cycles with Naveruclif given on days 1, 8 and 15 of each cycle and carboplatin given on day 1 immediately after Naveruclif.

For more information about using Naveruclif, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.