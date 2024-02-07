Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Uzpruvo, ustekinumab, Date of authorisation: 05/01/2024, Status: Authorised

Uzpruvo can only be obtained with a prescription and should be given under the supervision of a doctor who has experience in diagnosing and treating the diseases that Uzpruvo is used for.

In plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, Uzpruvo is injected under the skin using a pre-filled syringe. The first injection is followed by a further injection 4 weeks later, and then an injection every 12 weeks. Because Uzpruvo is only available in pre-filled syringes which inject doses of 45 or 90 mg, children under 60 kg who need lower doses should use another medicine containing the same active substance (ustekinumab) which allows the dose to be adjusted as needed.

In Crohn’s disease, treatment must be started as an infusion (drip) into a vein over at least 1 hour. Because Uzpruvo is only available in pre-filled syringes for injection under the skin, another medicine containing ustekinumab which can be given as an infusion should be used to start treatment. Eight weeks after the infusion with the other medicine, Uzpruvo can then be given as an injection under the skin and patients can continue with Uzpruvo every 8 or 12 weeks depending on how well the treatment is working.

Patients or their caregivers may inject Uzpruvo under the skin once they have been trained, if their doctor thinks that this is appropriate.

For more information about using Uzpruvo, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.