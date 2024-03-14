Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,634 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Vijoice, alpelisib, Status: Withdrawn application

Based on the review of the data and the company’s response to the initial Agency’s questions, at the time of the withdrawal, the Agency had some concerns and its provisional opinion was that Vijoice could not have been authorised for the treatment of PROS.

The Agency considered that the data from the study were not sufficient to show exactly what effect the medicine had on the size of the tumours and whether patients actually benefited from any reduction in tumour size. Furthermore, although PROS includes different types of syndromes, an effect of Vijoice was only seen for one of these syndromes. Finally, the long-term safety of the medicine, in particular its effects on growth and development in children, is unknown.

Therefore, at the time of the withdrawal, the Agency’s opinion was that the company had not provided enough data to support the application.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Vijoice, alpelisib, Status: Withdrawn application

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more