Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Vijoice, alpelisib, Status: Withdrawn application

Based on the review of the data and the company’s response to the initial Agency’s questions, at the time of the withdrawal, the Agency had some concerns and its provisional opinion was that Vijoice could not have been authorised for the treatment of PROS.

The Agency considered that the data from the study were not sufficient to show exactly what effect the medicine had on the size of the tumours and whether patients actually benefited from any reduction in tumour size. Furthermore, although PROS includes different types of syndromes, an effect of Vijoice was only seen for one of these syndromes. Finally, the long-term safety of the medicine, in particular its effects on growth and development in children, is unknown.

Therefore, at the time of the withdrawal, the Agency’s opinion was that the company had not provided enough data to support the application.