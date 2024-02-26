Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Rystiggo, Rozanolixizumab, Date of authorisation: 05/01/2024, Status: Authorised

People with myasthenia gravis have few treatment options and the unmet medical need is particularly great for people with antibodies against muscle-specific tyrosine kinase.

Rystiggo has been shown to be effective in reducing the symptoms of myasthenia gravis, as measured by a reduction in the MG-ADL scores. Although the number of people in the study who had antibodies against muscle-specific tyrosine kinase was small, the results also suggested a benefit for these people. The European Medicines Agency noted that the main study only looked at the effect of the medicine after a single 6-week treatment cycle and did not assess the need for further treatment with Rystiggo should symptoms worsen. The company will therefore provide further data from a study looking at the use of Rystiggo in chronic (long-term) treatment.

In people who received the lower dose of Rystiggo, the safety profile was considered manageable and this was chosen as the recommended dose.

The Agency therefore decided that Rystiggo’s benefits are greater than its risks and it can be authorised for use in the EU.