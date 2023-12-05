Ghost Kitchen Market 2023 Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment, Forecast to 2030
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Ghost kitchens, also known as cloud kitchens, are commercial kitchens dedicated to the preparation of food for delivery and take-away ordering only, without a dining area. They allow restaurants to prepare food for delivery platforms like DoorDash more efficiently.
Market Dynamics:
Ghost kitchens are gaining popularity as they allow restaurants to reduce their overhead costs by eliminating dining space and staff needed for dine-in customers. They focus only on delivery and take-away orders received through online platforms. This makes them more efficient and profitable. Additionally, rising number of consumers who prefer food delivery over dining out is driving the demand for ghost kitchens. Both restaurants and delivery platforms benefit economically due to this model of kitchen operation.
According to Coherent Market Insights study, The global Ghost Kitchen market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 71.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 157.26 billion by 2030, grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2023 to 2030
Market Drivers
The Rise of Delivery-Only Dining is Driving the Growth of Ghost Kitchens
With more people choosing to order food delivery instead of dining out, ghost kitchens provide a cost-effective way for restaurants to participate in the booming delivery business without needing a storefront. Ghost kitchens allow restaurants to focus solely on preparing food for delivery and carryout, eliminating the overhead costs associated with dining areas and wait staff. This allows restaurants to operate with lower costs and higher profit margins by catering exclusively to delivery and takeout customers.
The Growing Popularity of Delivery Apps is Increasing Demand for Ghost Kitchens
Major food delivery platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub have experienced massive growth in recent years as more consumers rely on them for restaurant meals. This surge in delivery orders is driving demand for ghost kitchens that can efficiently produce large volumes of meals solely for delivery. By partnering with delivery apps, ghost kitchens gain valuable exposure and access to a huge pool of potential customers looking to order restaurant food without having to leave their homes. Their delivery-only model makes them well suited to fulfil orders from these popular third-party platforms.
Market Restrain: Higher Rental and Equipment Costs Can Burden Ghost Kitchen Startups
While ghost kitchens reduce some overhead costs by not having a dining area, they still face significant startup expenses for renting commercial kitchen space and purchasing industrial cooking equipment. Securing appropriate commercial kitchen facilities in prime delivery zones can be very expensive, posing a major financial hurdle for new ghost kitchen businesses. Additionally, buying equipment like vent hoods, ovens, fryers and prep stations represents a large upfront investment. If a ghost kitchen fails to generate sufficient sales, these high fixed costs can force them out of business quickly.
Market Opportunity: The Growing Trend of Micro-restaurants Creates Opportunity for Ghost Kitchen Franchising
As more individual micro-restaurants and small chains choose to operate delivery-only business models without physical storefronts, there is an opportunity for ghost kitchen operators to franchise their commercial kitchen spaces and services. Ghost kitchen companies could franchise their brand and proven operating systems to micro-restaurant owners looking for turnkey solutions. This allows them to multiply their locations and revenue streams by franchising excess kitchen capacity rather than operating standalone locations themselves. It reduces overhead and risk while expanding the scale of their businesses.
Market Trend: Blurring Lines Between Traditional Restaurants and Ghost Kitchens
An emerging trend is traditional sit-down restaurants also launching delivery/takeout only virtual brands or mini-brands from their existing kitchens. As delivery becomes a major revenue stream, brick-and-mortar restaurants are using ghost kitchen models to expand their offerings and capture more delivery sales. Some open dark/cloud kitchens strictly for new delivery-centric brands. This reflects the blurred lines as both models integrate delivery strategies. It shows the mainstreaming of ghost kitchens as restaurants leverage their infrastructure and delivery popularity for additional revenue streams.
The major players operating in the market include:
➱ CloudKitchens
➱ Kitchen United
➱ REEF Technology
➱ Virtual Kitchen Co.
➱ Zuul Kitchens
➱ Deliveroo Editions
➱ Kitopi
➱ DoorDash Kitchens
➱ Grubhub/Seamless
➱ Swiggy Access
➱ Uber Eats Kitchens
➱ Rebel Foods
➱ Ghost Kitchen Brands
➱ JustKitchen
➱ Keatz
These companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.
Ghost Kitchen Market Detailed Segmentation:
By Kitchen Type:
◘ Independent kitchens
◘ Pop-up kitchens
◘ Kitchen pods
By Deployment:
◘ Web-based
◘ App-based
By End Users:
◘ Restaurants
◘ Caterers
◘ Meal Prep Companies
◘ Packaged Food Producers
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
➱ What are the key factors hampering growth of the Ghost Kitchen market?
➱ What are the major factors driving the global Ghost Kitchen market growth?
➱ Which is the leading component segment in the Ghost Kitchen market?
➱ Which are the major players operating in the Ghost Kitchen market?
➱ Which region will lead the Ghost Kitchen market?
➱ What will be the CAGR of Ghost Kitchen market?
➱ What are the drivers of the Ghost Kitchen market?
