Joint Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA)/European Medicines Agency (EMA) Multistakeholder workshop on Patient Registries, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 12 February 2024 to 13 February 2024
In person participation is organised via EU associations and direct invitations to allow a broad range of stakeholders to participate. In person attendees will take part in face-to-face breakout sessions.
Virtual participation (in Webex) is possible upon registration by 5 January 2024:
The Day 2 plenary sessions of the workshop will also be broadcast via the EMA corporate website. Registration is not required to follow the event online.
A video recording of the Day 2 plenary sessions will be available after the event.