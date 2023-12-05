Corporate Relocation Services Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 28.35 Billion by 2030 | SIRVA, Cartus, Bekins
December 5, 2023

Market Overview:
Corporate relocation services help transfer employees and their families from one location to another for businesses. These services include assistance with finding temporary housing, moving of household items, school admission for children, etc.
Market Dynamics:
Corporate relocation services are witnessing high demand due to growing cross border business expansions by companies across industries. As per a recent survey, about 35% of multinational companies expanded their operations to new countries in 2022 alone. Moreover, workforce mobility has increased considerably with the rise of remote and hybrid working models adopted by many companies post COVID-19. This has resulted in higher demand for relocation assistance regardless of distance for transferring employees within a company or to a new company. Additionally, the market is also fueled by availability of a variety of cost-effective service options for businesses to choose from. However, disruption in transportation and logistics services due to geo-political issues may hamper market growth during the forecast period.
According to Coherent Market Insights study, Corporate Relocation Service Market size is expected to reach US$ 28.35 billion by 2030, from US$ 17.66 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period
Market Drivers:
Increasing globalization of businesses driving higher demand for corporate relocation services
With more and more companies expanding their operations globally to access new markets and talent pools, the need for effective corporate relocation services has increased substantially. Relocation of employees and sometimes entire departments or business units across countries requires meticulous planning and management of various legal, logistic and cultural aspects. Corporate relocation service providers help companies navigate this complex process smoothly through services like immigration and visa consultancy, accommodation search and setup, cultural orientation programs, shipping and storage of household items etc. They take care of all relocation needs so that employees can settle in quickly at the new location and get up to speed with their work. This allows companies to focus on their core business and expansion efforts.
Growing remote and hybrid work models fueling corporate flexibility needs
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the transition to remote and hybrid ways of working for many organizations. While this offered greater flexibility, it also complicated aspects of relocating employees within or outside their home country. Corporate relocation service providers have adapted to these changing dynamics by offering customized flexible solutions. They help companies implement remote onboarding and orientation programs for new hires in different locations. They also assist with identifying short-term and long-term housing options integrated with co-working spaces to support hybrid work models. This allows both companies and employees to maintain a good work-life balance even during relocations, strengthening organizational culture and talent retention.
Market Restrain: Stringent immigration laws and policies posing compliance challenges
Immigration regulations can vary significantly across countries and often become more strict over time. Strict rules around work visas and permits as well as country entry requirements have restrained cross-border employee mobility to some extent. Corporate relocation service providers need to stay on top of constantly evolving immigration criteria to ensure full compliance. Even minor lapses can lead to costly penalties, delays in processing or relocation cancellations. Navigating multiple sets of immigration norms across different source-destination country pairs adds complexity. These compliance challenges inflate service delivery costs, limiting the scope and speed of international expansions for some companies.
Market Opportunity: Growing startup and knowledge sectors driving demand for niche talent mobility solutions
The rapid growth of knowledge-driven industries like technology, consulting, education etc. and the startup boom worldwide have opened up exciting new opportunities. These dynamic sectors require specialized capabilities and prefer an agile workforce that can be deployed anywhere. Corporate relocation service providers are leveraging this opportunity by curating niche solutions focused around talent acquisition and seamless global talent movement. They ensure smooth and speedy international transfers leveraging the latest digital tools and platforms. Catering to the unique needs of startups and knowledge firms presents a major growth avenue, given their high cross-border hiring and job rotation needs.
Market Trends: Sustainability and digitization trends influencing operational models
Increasing customer focus on environmental and social impact is driving service providers to evaluate and upgrade their operations for sustainability. This includes leveraging technology to minimize the carbon footprint of relocation processes through virtual documentation/training and reduced physical travel. At the same time, rapid digitalization presents an opportunity to develop new digital service platforms and strengthen remote service delivery capabilities. AI and analytics are also playing a greater role, for instance in optimizing immigration case management. By aligning with these longer term trends, corporate relocation providers are making their services greener, more efficient and well-positioned for the future of work.
The major players operating in the market include:
➱ Graebel Companies
➱ SIRVA
➱ Relocation Management Company (RMC)
➱ Crown Worldwide
➱ Santa Fe Group
➱ FIDI Global Alliance
➱ MSI Global Talent Solutions
➱ Cartus
➱ Atlas Van Lines
➱ Allied Van Lines
➱ NorthAmerican Van Lines
➱ Arpin Van Lines
➱ Wheaton World Wide Moving
➱ United Van Lines
➱ Mayflower Transit
➱ Bekins
➱ Beltmann Relocation Group
➱ Corrigan Moving Systems
➱ Clark & Reid
➱ Eclipse Relocation
These companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.
Corporate Relocation Service Market Segmentation:
By Services
◘ Policy Administration and Counselling
◘ Real Estate Service
◘ Move Management
◘ Temporary Living
◘ Destination Services
◘ Immigration and Global Tax Services
◘ Expense Management
By Location Type
◘ Domestic
◘ International
By Period
◘ Long-term
◘ Short-term/Assignment basis
By End-use Industry
◘ Discrete Manufacture
◘ Consumer Goods
◘ Government
◘ Technology
◘ Finance
◘ Oil and Gas
◘ Pharma
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
