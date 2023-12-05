Rarecoin Store Presents the 'Big Five' Gold Coin Series – Featuring Africa's Notable Wildlife

Exquisite 'Big Five' Gold Coin Collection Displayed at Rarecoin Store – A Tribute to Africa's Iconic Wildlife

Rarecoin Store presents the full 'Big Five' gold coin series, celebrating Africa's iconic wildlife in limited edition numismatic brilliance.

Africa's wildlife legacy, immortalized in gold – the Big Five series is a numismatic masterpiece.” — Larissa Wasserthal, Managing Director of RareCoin Store

WIESBADEN, HESSE, GERMANY, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SA Mint, known for its exquisite minting of collector coins, released the first series of the legendary "Big Five" coin collection between 2019 and 2021. This extraordinary series, consisting of five coins, honors Africa's most famous animals: the elephant, the lion, the rhino, the buffalo and the leopard. Each of these gold coins, minted in the highest quality "Proof" and limited to a mintage of only 500 pieces per motif, is now being offered in its entirety in the Rarecoin Store.

This series, which is characterized by its extremely high-quality and sought-after motifs, is a must-have for every coin collector. The low mintage and the renowned name of the SA Mint, known for minting the Krugerrand, make this collection particularly attractive. For silver lovers, there is also a comparable series in silver, the Big Five Silver.

The Big Five - a term once coined by big game hunters - comprises five animals: elephant, lion, leopard, rhinoceros and buffalo. These animals were considered particularly desirable targets due to their hunting difficulties. Their images have also adorned South African banknotes since 1988, underlining their close connection to African culture.

South Africa, a country rich in flora and fauna, is home to these majestic animals. The Big Five - symbolizing the continent's most magnificent wildlife - are a highlight of any safari. The lion, known as the king of the jungle, populates the large game reserves of South Africa. The shy leopard, a solitary and nocturnal hunter, can be found in most South African game reserves. The African elephant, the largest land animal in the world, is known for its intelligence and social structures. Rhinos, threatened by poaching, are found in South Africa's game reserves, while the buffalo is known as one of the most dangerous animals.

The sequel to the series, Big Five II, published from 2021 to 2023, follows the success of the first series. This second issue features the same five animals, but with a slight design change on the front. The obverse of the first elephant coin in series II now shows only the face of the animal, a departure from the previous design which included part of the body. The introduction of new coin formats or sizes in Series II should also be of interest to collectors. The coins are still available in three metals - silver, gold and platinum - with the same specifications as the previous series.

The "Big Five" series, featuring gold coins representing Africa's wildlife, is currently available at the Rarecoin Store. This collection provides an opportunity to acquire coins that blend elements of African natural history with numismatic art. Those interested in coin collecting may find this series appealing. The Rarecoin Store extends an invitation to explore this numismatic collection.