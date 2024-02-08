Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Omjjara, momelotinib, Date of authorisation: 25/01/2024, Status: Authorised

In a main study involving 195 patients with myelofibrosis associated with moderate to severe anaemia who had already been treated with the JAKi ruxolitinib, Omjjara was effective at improving symptoms of myelofibrosis and at reducing the size of patients’ spleen after 24 weeks of treatment. Around 25% of those given Omjjara (32 out of 130) had at least a 50% reduction in symptoms of myelofibrosis over the last 28 days of treatment, compared to 9% of patients given another medicine, danazol (6 out of 65). Around 22% of patients given Omjjara (29 out of 130) had at least a 35% reduction in spleen size compared to around 3% of patients given danazol (2 out of 65).

In this study, a higher proportion of patients treated with Omjjara were transfusion independent after 24 weeks of treatment, meaning they did not need a transfusion of red blood cells and had haemoglobin (the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen around the body) levels of at least 8 g/dL. In the 12 weeks prior to week 24, 30% of those given Omjjara (39 out of 130) were transfusion independent compared to 20% with danazol (13 out of 65).

In a second study, involving 181 patients with myelofibrosis associated with moderate to severe anaemia who had not been treated with a JAKi before, after 24 weeks of treatment around 31% of patients given Omjjara (27 out of 86) had at least a 35% reduction in spleen size compared to around 33% with ruxolitinib (31 out of 95). Altogether, 25% of those given Omjjara (21 out of 86) had at least a 50% reduction in symptoms of myelofibrosis over the last 28 days of treatment, compared to 36% with ruxolitinib (34 out of 95).