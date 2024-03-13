Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Krazati, adagrasib, Date of authorisation: 05/01/2024, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Krazati (which may affect more than 1 in 5 people) include diarrhoea, nausea (feeling sick), vomiting, tiredness, anaemia (low levels of red blood cells), increased blood levels of creatinine or liver enzymes (a sign of possible liver problems), decreased appetite, peripheral oedema (swelling especially of the ankles and feet), dizziness and hyponatraemia (low blood sodium levels).

Krazati must not be used together with certain medicines known as ‘CYP3A substrates with a narrow therapeutic index’ (alfuzosin, amiodarone, cisapride, pimozide, quinidine, ergotamine, dihydroergotamine, quetiapine, lovastatin, simvastatin, sildenafil, sirolimus, midazolam, triazolam, ticagrelor and tacrolimus), as this may increase the risk of serious and life-threatening side effects.

