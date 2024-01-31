Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Rimmyrah, ranibizumab, Date of authorisation: 05/01/2024, Status: Authorised

The safety of Rimmyrah has been evaluated, and on the basis of all the studies carried out the side effects of the medicine are considered to be comparable to those of the reference medicine Lucentis.

For the complete list of side effects and restrictions of Rimmyrah, see the package leaflet.

The most common side effects with ranibizumab (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are increased intraocular pressure (pressure within the eye), headache, vitritis (inflammation in the eye), vitreous detachment (separation of the vitreous from the back of the eye), retinal haemorrhage (bleeding at the back of the eye), visual disturbance, eye pain, vitreous floaters (spots in the vision), conjunctival haemorrhage (bleeding at the front of the eye), eye irritation, sensation of a foreign body in the eye, increased lacrimation (watery eyes), blepharitis (inflammation of the eyelids), dry eye, ocular hyperaemia (increased blood supply to the eye, leading to redness of the eye), eye pruritis (itching), arthralgia (joint pain) and nasopharyngitis (inflammation of the nose and throat). Rarely, endophthalmitis (an infection inside the eye), blindness, serious damage to the retina and cataract (clouding of the lens) can occur.