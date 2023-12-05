Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,458 in the last 365 days.

Relaunched EMA website now live

Availability of content

The content from the previous version of this website is still available, including EMA’s bank of information on medicines.

Former addresses (URLs) - such as links to pages and documents – also still work. These are either unchanged or, for the small number with a new URL, redirects are in place to ensure users can reach the content they need from any saved links or bookmarks.

You just read:

Relaunched EMA website now live

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more