InterDigital’s Joseph Levy Elected to the IEEE Board of Governors

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced the election of Joseph Levy, Principal Engineer, to serve as a voting member of the IEEE Standards Association Board of Governors for a two-year term from 2024 to 2025. IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) is a leading consensus building organization that fosters, develops, and advances global technologies through the IEEE. The Board of Governors directs the IEEE SA in establishing policy, providing financial oversight, and managing all IEEE standards-related activities.



As a standards organization, IEEE SA brings together a diverse group of individuals and organizations from more than 160 countries to facilitate standards development and standards related collaboration. The work led in IEEE SA promotes innovation, and IEEE standards help drive the functionality, capabilities, and interoperability of a broad range of products and services through collaboration with global, regional, and national organizations around the world.

“We congratulate Joseph on his election to the IEEE SA Board of Governors, a well-earned reflection of his deep engagement in IEEE standards activities and demonstrated commitment to global standards,” said InterDigital Chief Technology Officer Rajesh Pankaj. “As he takes on these new responsibilities, we are confident that Joseph’s expertise and industry experience will guide IEEE SA and its members towards a standards-driven future that is full of potential.”

In addition to serving on the IEEE Board of Governors, Joseph Levy is currently serving on the IEEE Standards Association Standards Board and several other standards related IEEE committees.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

