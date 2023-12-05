Global Bio Carboxylic Acids Market Size

Key players operating in the global bio carboxylic acids market include LCY GROUP (BioAmber), NatureWorks, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Mitsubishi Chemicals, Chem Lenzing, AFYREN, DSM Chemicals, SEKAB, and Corbion, among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global bio carboxylic acids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028.



Bio-based carboxylic acids offer renewable sourcing, lower carbon footprint, biodegradability, versatility across industries, and reduced toxicity and health benefits. They are derived from renewable biomass, generate fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are more biocompatible, making them safer for certain applications.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Bio Carboxylic Acids Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Sustainable Products: The increasing awareness of environmental issues and the demand for sustainable products have driven interest in bio-based alternatives to traditional chemicals.

Government Initiatives and Regulations: Supportive government policies and regulations promoting the use of bio-based products have contributed to market growth.

Advancements in Biotechnology: Advances in biotechnological processes have enhanced the production efficiency of bio carboxylic acids.

Cost Competitiveness: The cost of production compared to traditional petrochemical-based acids can be a challenge for bio carboxylic acids to compete in certain markets.

Scale-Up Challenges: Achieving large-scale production while maintaining cost-effectiveness and sustainability is a common challenge.





Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the acetic acid segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the application type outlook, the polymer segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period from 2023-2028

Key players operating in the global bio carboxylic acids market include LCY GROUP (BioAmber), NatureWorks, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Mitsubishi Chemicals, Chem Lenzing, AFYREN, DSM Chemicals, SEKAB, and Corbion, among others





By End-use Industry (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Chemicals

Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Cosmetics

Others





By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Acetic Acid

Valeric Acid

Iso-valeric Acid

Butyric Acid

Iso-butyric Acid

Caproic Acid

Others





By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Polymers

Solvents

Food Additives

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Personal Care Products

Animal Feed

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





